Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 24

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Tinubu Mourns IGSR’s Boss, Elaigwu

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the renowned Professor of Political Science and President of the Institute of Governance and Social Research (IGSR), Jonah Isawa Elaigwu, who passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday.

The President also commiserated with the governments

APC To Hold NEC Meeting At Presidential Villa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday announced a change in the venue and time of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The meeting, which was initially planned to be held

Amaechi: Tinubu’ll Go In 2027 For Nigeria’s Survival

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has told his supporters that President Bola Tinubu won’t succeed with his second term ambition come 2027 in the interest of the suffering Nigerian people, who are heavily taxed.

Amaechi, who addressed a crowd of supporters at the Port Harcourt

Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of Law Reform Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday wrote to the Senate, seeking confirmation of Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Yusuf as a Commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate.

Mbah Reshuffles Cabinet, Swears-In Head Of Service, Others

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Tuesday, rejigged his cabinet, swearing in a new Head of Service, six new Commissioners, and reassigning three others.

Mbah also assigned portfolios to the new appointees

Our Crisis Self-Inflcted – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) has admitted that the crisis currently affecting the party is Self-inflicted, which it narrowed down to the era of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

PDP said it had too often, jettisoned ideology in favour

Elumelu Donates N25b To Sanwo-Olu’s Food Security Initiative

Chairman of Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tolu Elemelu has supported the Produce for Lagos Initiative with the sum of ₦25 billion.

Elumelu made the pledge at Lagos House, Ikeja, during

Tinubu Using State Institutions To Intimidate Opposition – Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has raised serious concerns over what he described as the deliberate use of state institutions by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intimidate the opposition and coerce political figures into joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in his office on Tuesday while receiving

I’m Ready To Work With Any Arrangement That Will Save Nigeria- Sule Lamido

A former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Tuesday announced his willingness to support any political arrangement, within or outside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that will ensure Nigeria’s security and stability ahead of the 2027 general election.

Lamido who is also a former Minister of Foreign Affairs

Coalition Not Centered Around Atiku, Obi- ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday explained that the ongoing coalition talks are not centered on any individual candidate, including Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi, but focused on building a stronger alliance for Nigeria’s future.

The spokesperson of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed