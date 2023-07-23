Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, July 23, 2023.

N32bn EFCC Case: Groups Moves Against El-Rufai’s Ministerial Ambition

A Civil Society Group Forum for Transparency and Accountability in Governance has urged President Bola Tinubu to delist the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai from his proposed Ministerial list.

The group said that there is a pending allegation case of N32 billion fraud with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC)…Read more

APC Crisis: Lukman Warns Against Endorsing Ganduje As National Chairman

Amid the resignation of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, the National Vice Chairman for the North-West, Salihu Lukman has expressed his concern about the rumoured choice of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State to succeed Adamu as the party interim Chairman.

Lukman in a letter dated July 21 and addressed to the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF)…Read more

PEPC: APC, Tinubu Intimidating Tribunal Judges – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) and agents of Bola Tinubu, of intimidating judges handling petitions against the declaration of Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to give favourable judgments for them.

Atiku in a statement issued by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, also accused the APC…Read more

Fubara Nullifies Wike’s Varsity Recruitment, Sacks 1700 Staffs

The recent recruitment conducted by the former State Governor, Nyesom Wike into Rivers state-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt nullified by the incumbent Governor, Siminialayi Fubara has sparked controversy

New Telegraph reports that over 1700 people were employed in the recruitment process by the immediate past Governor…Read more

Reno Omokri Slams Nigerians For Criticising UNILAG’s Tuition Fee Increment

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has dabbled into the ongoing controversies and reactions trailing the increment of the tuition fees of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the management of UNILAG…Read more

Tinubu’s ‘Guinean Citizenship’ Bars Presidential Bid – Atiku

President Bola Tinubu’s alleged criminal record and dual citizenship, according to the Attorney for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should be grounds for disqualification by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In response to Tinubu, whose attorneys recently testified before the Presidential Election Petitions Court in Abuja…Read more

Plateau Attacks: COAS, Lagbaja Visit Mangu LGA, Launches Operation Hakorin Damisa 1V

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Taoreed Lagbaja on Saturday launched a special operation code-named ”Operation Hakorin Damisa IV” to end the incessant attacks on Mangu Local Government of Plateau State

Lagbaja while flagging off the special operation in Mangu said the military…Read more

I Did Not Say Nigerians Want Obi Or Tinubu Is Slave – ASUU Lagos Zonal Coordinator

The Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zone of ASUU, Professor Adelaja Odukoya, has stated that there was nowhere he stated that Nigeria needs the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, or that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a slave.

Debunking an earlier report, Professor Odukoya, in a release made available to Sunday Telegraph…Read more

Pastor Enenche: ‘God’s Plan For Nigeria Will Be Fulfilled’

The Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche has said that regardless of the difficulties faced by Nigerians, God’s plan for the nation will be fulfilled.

Arriving in Bauchi State for a two-day crusade, Pastor (Dr) Enenche…Read more

Fubara Calls On International Businesses To Boost Economy Of Rivers

In a bid to foster a more business climate in Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has advocated for greater economic synchronisation between the government and international oil companies.

The Governor made the call on Friday when he paid a courtesy call to Mike Sangster…Read more

Mr Jollof: ‘APC Used And Dumped Me’ (Video)

Nigerian comedian, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, popularly known as Mr Jollof has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “used and dumped” him.

The well-known internet personality, who was raised in Warri took to his social media…Read more

Nasarawa APC Congratulates Abdullahi For Speakership Victory

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the recently elected Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been congratulated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State.

New Telegraph gathered that Daniel Ogazi, one of the top candidates…Read more

500bn Palliatives: FG Deceiving Nigerians, It’s Avenue To Enrich Cronies –Omotehinse

How would react to the removal of fuel subsidy and what do you think the government should do urgently to ameliorate the suffering of the masses caused by the removal?

The truth of the matter is that we were shocked by the removal of fuel subsidy…Read more

Mutfwang, Makinde, Wike, Alia Others Attend Memorial Service Of Late Son Of Court Of Appeal’s President

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Saturday joined other sympathizers and well-wishers at the one-year memorial service of the late Parker Shepnaan Dongban, son of the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Also at the memorial service held at St. Peters Clever Church…Read more

Tribunal: SSG Testify, Insist Abba Kabir/NNPP Wins Guber Election

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi has insisted that after pooling the highest in the last Gubernatorial Elections in Kano, his Party the NNPP Candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf, wins the Conduct with a wide margin.

The SSG who testified as the sole defense witness for the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf…Read more