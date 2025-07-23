Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Tinubu Sets Q1 2026 Target For Take-Off Of Single Window Project

President Bola Tinubu has directed the National Single Window (NSW) Steering Committee to ensure that the platform becomes fully operational by the first quarter of 2026.

The directive was conveyed during the fifth steering committee meeting held on Tuesday at the State House…Read more

Tinubu Tasks Super Falcons To Win WAFCON Trophy

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s Super Falcons to go all the way and win the ongoing 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, following their impressive semi-final victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Reacting to the team’s performance, Tinubu described the match as a display of sheer determination…Read more

Senate To Hold Special Session In Honour Of Buhari

The Senate on Tuesday announced plans to hold a special session on Wednesday, July 23, in honour of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph reports that the tribute session will reflect on Buhari’s legacy and contributions to national development…Read more

Gender Equity Is Legislative Responsibility – Abbas

Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has reaffirmed the legislature’s responsibility in promoting gender equity through relevant laws and resolutions.

Speaking as a guest at the 2025 Press Week organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council…Read more

Threat Against Peter Obi Is Threat Against All Of Us, Atiku Warns

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has issued a strong statement condemning any threats directed at his former presidential running mate, Peter Obi, emphasizing that such threats target not just Obi but the collective political integrity of the nation.

In a terse but powerful message posted on his verified X account on Tuesday afternoon, Atiku wrote… Read more

Reps To Partner With NECO, WAEC, Others To Raise Education Standards

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Examination Bodies has pledged to collaborate with the National Examination Council (NECO), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and other relevant bodies to enhance the standard of education in Nigeria.

Chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa), made this known on Tuesday during an oversight…Read more

CBN MPC Retains Nigeria’s Interest Rate At 27.50%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday retained the country’s interest rate at 27.50 percent.

The Governor of CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this at the end of the 301st MPC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22…Read more

Senate Has Become Lawbreakers Under Akpabio – Natasha

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday, accused the Senate leadership of outright defiance of a judicial pronouncement, declaring that the “Senate has become lawbreakers.”

The lawmaker, whose six-month suspension was recently nullified by a Federal High Court, was denied access…Read more

Recapitalisation: 8 Banks Fully Meet Threshold – Cardoso

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has confirmed that eight banks have fully met the new recapitalisation requirement, while others are making steady progress toward compliance.

Cardoso made this known on Tuesday in Abuja during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting…Read more

Suspension: Natasha Arrives N’Assembly

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday arrived at the National Assembly amid a warning from the Senate to stay away from the National Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that there was also an unusual security build-up at the gate of the complex…Read more