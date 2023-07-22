Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, July 22, 2023.

JUST-IN: UNILAG Increases Tuition Fees From N19,000 To N190,250

Amid the removal of fuel subsidy that have brought untold hardships to Nigerians, the Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has reportedly increased its tuition fees for undergraduate students in the institution.

The increase notice was contained in a statement dated July 20, 2023…Read more

Anarchy: Tinubu’s Claim Destructive Blackmail, Misguided, Obi Tells Tribunal

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said the claim by Bola Tinubu that his (Obi’s) petition against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election, is an invitation to anarchy, is a cheap blackmail.

Obi in his final address by his lawyers, to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)…Read more

Atiku To Tribunal: Uphold INEC’S Reply To My Petition That I Won In 21 States

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to uphold the claim of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he (Atiku) won 21 States in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku made the request in his final address in support of his joint petition with PDP…Read more

Tribunal: Obi’s Lawyer Fires Tinubu Over Anarchy’s Comment

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s written statement addressing the February 25 presidential elections has been firmly rejected by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

It would be recalled that the President’s lead counsel…Read more

Oyo House Receives Additional 9 Commissioners-Nominee From Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Friday confirmed the receipt of nine additional names of Commissioners- Nominees forwarded to it by Governor Seyi Makinde.

At a special sitting by the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Fadeyi…Read more

NNPCL Remitted N123bn To FG – Chief Financial Officer

The Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Umar Ajiya, has said the company has remitted N123bn to the Federation Account of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He spoke in a statement on Friday in response to a statement on the sharing of the June 2023 allocation…Read more

Courts Responsible For Your Hardships, Underdevelopment, NLC Tells Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked Nigerians to blame their current predicament; hardship, suffering, and underdevelopment on the courts which have continued to play to the wishes of the corridors of power, rather than stand for the welfare of the masses.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero who spoke at the closing ceremony of NLC’s 2023 Rain School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State…Read more

Electricity: Togo, Benin, Niger Owe Nigeria $18.29m For 2022 Consumption

Nigeria’s International electricity customers-Togo, Benin and Niger are owing Nigeria $18.29 million for electricity consumed in 2022, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has said.

The international customers include Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo of Benin Republic, (CEET)…Read more

Petrol Hike: CSO Warns Group Against Playing Politics With Subsidy Removal

A foremost civil society group, the Network for Transparency and Good Governance (NTGG) has berated the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) for trying to play politics with the emotions of Nigerians over the recent fuel subsidy removal which has led to the temporary hike in the pump price of petrol.

CUPP, a political opposition group led by aggrieved members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…Read more

Labour Party Gaining Grounds Ahead Of Britain Elections

Britain’s Governing Conservative Party on Friday suffered two gruesome defeats in a trio of special elections but avoided a drubbing after holding onto former premier Boris Johnson’s seat in suburban London.

Though the main opposition, the Labour Party…Read more

Emefiele: Oduduwa Youths Want Tinubu To Sack DG DSS

The Oduduwa Youths has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, for disobeying a court order for the release of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

A statement issued by its leader, Comrade Yomi Oladimeji…Read more

Oil Theft: NAF Bombs Illegal Refinery In Rivers

The Nigerian Airforce has reportedly conducted an air strike on an illegal oil refining site at Dariama Village, in River State.

The Navy conducted the airstrikes through Operation Delta Safe, as part of a military onslaught against crude oil thieves and their illegal refineries…Read more

Attacks On Judiciary Mere Distraction – Obi-Datti Media

The media office of the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi has said the recent attacks on the judiciary were orchestrated to distract that arm of government from its assignment.

The office in a statement issued by the head, Obi-Datti media office…Read more

Why Local Refinery May Not Reduce Price Of Fuel In Nigeria – Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo, has said that refining petroleum products locally will not guarantee lower prices in Nigeria.

Adebayo said refining locally only guarantees employment and reliability in case of distortion in the market…Read more

LCCI Flays NASS’ N110bn Budget For Bulletproof Vehicles

Following reports that the National Assembly has budgeted N110 billion to purchase bulletproof vehicles for the Senate President and House of Representatives Speaker, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the purchase will again increase the cost of governance in the country.

President of LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale Cole, while making this known to New Telegraph in Lagos, said that public office holders should be more…Read more