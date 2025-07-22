Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Nigerians Abroad Will Rush Back Home Soon – Minister

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande has assured Nigerians in the diaspora especially young professionals that President Bola Tinubu is laying the groundwork for a stable, prosperous Nigeria they will soon want to return to.

The Minister said the ongoing reforms and empowerment…Read more

Tinubu Celebrates Nwabufo’s Unwavering Belief In Nigeria’s Unity

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated his Senior Special Assistant on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo for his unwavering belief in the unity of the country as he clocks 40.

In a press release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more

2027: Tinubu’ll Be One-Term President – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Bola Tinubu or any candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seeking reelection will not get a second term of office because the party has failed the country.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Nigeria’s Economy Grows By 3.13% In Q1 2025 – NBS

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.13 percent in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The growth was primarily driven by the services sector…Read more

IBB’s Son Debunks Reports On Rejecting BOA Appointment

Muhammed Babangida, the son of the former military President Ibrabim Babangida (IBB) on Monday disclosed he officially accepted his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), expressing deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the trust reposed in him

This is as he dismissed reports circulating online…Read more

Adeleke Flags Off Road Dualisation In Bisi Akande’s Hometown

Governor Ademola Adeleke has affirmed that his pact of service with Osun people is unbreakable and sustainable, repeating his vow to deepen the service relationship with the people of the State.

The Governor who spoke on Monday, at a massive…Read more

Forgive Buhari, Blame Cabals – Jimoh

As most Nigerians across the country continue to mourn the demise of Former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Retired Director of Public Affairs of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Abubakar Jimoh has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive the late President and crucify the Cabals and some cabinet members responsible for the shortcomings of the administration.

In a statement, Dr. Jimoh who is currently an Adjunct…Read more

Natasha Empowers Kogi Youths With Tech Skills

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has successfully trained and empowered 250 youths from her constituency with in-demand digital and technical skills aimed at promoting self-reliance and bridging the technology and skills gap.

The training and empowerment programme covered key…Read more

Retired Police Officers Protests In Abuja

The 2023 Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore and other activists on Monday are leading retired police officers in protest at the National Assembly in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the demonstrators, comprising…Read more

Ganduje Is Fine, Not In Critical Condition – Garba

Comrade Mohammed Garba, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the former All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday dismiss reports claiming his principal is in critical condition at a hospital in London.

In an interview, Garba provided clarity, stating that Ganduje…Read more