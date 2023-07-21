Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, July 21, 2023.

JUST-IN: Reps Halt Planned Electricity Tariff Hike

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Federal Government to suspend the planned increment in the tariff of electricity by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERLl).

The decision was taken after the adoption of a motion sponsored by the deputy minority leader…Read more

APC Crisis: We’re Happy Adamu, Omisore Resign – PGF

The Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of the Progressive Governors Forum have said that they were happy with the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyinola Omisore.

The PGF Chairman and the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma…Read more

Appeal Court Refutes Report Of Justice Ugo’s Resignation From Presidential Tribunal

The Court of Appeal has refuted a trending report of the resignation of a member of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Justice Moses Ugo describing it as false and misleading.

Chief Registrar of the Court, Umar Bangari while dismissing the report in Abuja…Read more

Clark Rejects Calls For Bandit Amnesty

An Ijaw leader and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has rejected the plan of giving criminals in the northern part of the country amnesty.

The calls for granting amnesty to bandits in the north, in Clark’s opinion…Read more

Ekiti Assembly Confirms Oyebanji’s Commissioner Nominees

The Ekiti State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed all the twenty-one (21) candidates nominated for the position of Commissioner by Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The Assembly also empowered the Governor to appoint ten (10) Special Advisers…Read more

Niger To Host Green Economy Summit

As part of plans to reposition the State for sustainable socio-economic development, the Niger State Government has disclosed that it is set to host the first of its-kind, National Green Economy Summit by October this year.

The essence of the Summit which coincides with the United Nations International Day for Climate Action…Read more

Osun Coalition Gives FG 7-Day Ultimatum To Reverse Fuel Hike

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has issued a Seven-Day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu-led government to reverse the new fuel price and provide palliatives for people else “there will be a mass protest in Osun State”.

The group issued the seven-day ultimatum on Thursday at a press conference addressed by its Chairman…Read more

FIRS Rakes-In N5.5trn Revenue Tax In 6 Months

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Thursday said it has raked tax revenue in the sum of N5.5 trillion in the first half of the year 2023 ( January to June).

This is the highest tax revenue collection ever recorded by the Service in any first six months of a fiscal year…Read more

Court Orders DSS To Allow Kanu Access Doctor Of Choice

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of the State Service (DSS) to allow the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) access medical doctor of his own choice while in custody.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako court held that Kanu is entitled to the medical doctor…Read more

Former Buhari’s Aide Reacts To Alleged CJN’s Phone Call With Tinubu Rebuttal

Bashir Ahmad, a former Special Adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, has debunked the claim that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola has told President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get ready for a new election.

Ahmad spoke while reacting to the Supreme Court’s denial of the claim that Justice Ariwoola had reportedly spoken…Read more

Adeleke Names Aregbesola’s Ally, Nephew Board Chairmen

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has named Mr Tunji Adeleke (Jnr), the son of the late Osun State Governor, Isiaka Adeleke, an older brother of the current governor, and Mr Rasaq Salinsile, the Chairman of the state’s disbanded Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as board Chairmen on Thursday.

Salinsile was named chairman of the Teaching Service Commission…Read more

Tinubu Reappoints Alkali As NEDC MD

Mohamed Goni Alkali has been reappointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

After being screened and confirmed by the Senate…Read more

Fuel Price: Nigeria Set For Mass Production Of Electric Vehicles

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Dr Bayero Salih-Farah on Thursday said it has built workshops across the country to assist Nigerians convert their petrol-powered vehicles to autogas.

He stated that the institute has been working on the project for a year now and is ready to commence…Read more

Clark, Adebanjo, Pogu, Others Identify Causes Of Lingering Insecurity

Eminent personalities including the leader of the Pan Nigeria Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark; leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and leader of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Pogu among others, have identified the cause of the lingering insecurity threatening the foundation of the country.

The leaders, who converged in Abuja on Thursday at a roundtable organized by Vision Africa…Read more

Kalu Seeks Greater Economic Partnerships, Free Movement Across Africa

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has called for greater economic partnerships and co-operation amongst the 54 African countries.

He explained that the artificial boundaries that impede the free movement of people…Read more