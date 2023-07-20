Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Result Forgery: JAMB Bans 109 Candidates From Writing UMTE For 3yrs

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has banned over 100 candidates from sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) for alleged forgery of result and examination malpractices in the 2023 examination.

The registrar of the Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this on Wednesday at an investigative hearing with the House of Representatives ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Sada Soli APC, Katsina)…Read more

Why African Countries Need Better Transport Interconnectivity, Integration – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has called for better socio-cultural and economic cooperation among African countries.

Abbas particularly called for better transportation system that connects African countries for better integration and cooperation…Read more

Reps Confirm Appointment Of Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of the service chiefs recently nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They include Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Abiodun Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff… Read more

Reps Reject Motion To Reverse Fuel Price Hike, Summon Kyari

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a motion seeking to revert the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and revert to the old price of N537 per litre from N617 per litre.

Consequently, the House agreed to constitute an ad hoc to investigate the perennial increment in the price of petroleum products…Read more

UTME Forgery: Mmesoma Tenders Public Apology To JAMB, Begs For Leniency

Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma on Wednesday tendered an unreserved public apology to the management of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for manipulating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Mmesoma who appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Allegations of Manipulation of her UTME Result…Read more

Clark Warns Tinubu Against Scrapping Niger Delta Amnesty Programme

The Leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark on Wednesday, charged President Bola Tinubu not to succumb to the temptation of scrapping the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) established for ex- militants in the Niger Delta region.

Clark, a former Minister of Information, gave the advice at a news conference held in Abuja…Read more

PDP To Immortalise Ogbulafor

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will immortalise its former National Chairman, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

The remains of Ogbulafor who died in October last year in Canada, were brought to the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday where party leaders paid tribute to him…Read more

Adeleke Swears In 25 Commissioners, Warns Them Against Corrupt Practices

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday swore in 25 commissioners with a charge to be efficient and effective in moving the state forward in line with his administration’s plans and policies.

However, the Governor made himself Commissioner in charge of Works while his Deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi was appointed to take charge of Ministry of Works and Special Needs…Read more

Senate Urges FG To Create Equal Employment Opportunity For Citizens

The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity to, immediately draw up policies that provide equal opportunity and treatment in access to employment by citizens in Nigeria.

The Senate also advised the Ministry and other relevant agencies to prohibit and discourage public and private employees in Nigeria from putting up job adverts with an inherent…Read more

Tinubu, Obasanjo, Others To Attend Mbang’s Burial August 11

Eminent citizens and world leaders are expected to grace the funeral of the late prelate emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), Sunday Mbang, scheduled to hold on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Prominent Nigerians like President Bola Tinubu, former presidents led by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former and serving governors, as well as other leaders in Christendom…Read more

UPDATE: DSS Clears Mbah Of NYSC Discharge Certificate Forgery

Asks agency to retract disclaimer of Mbah’s certificate

The Department of State Services (DSS) has debunked claims by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to the effect that the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election and incumbent Governor of the state, Dr Peter Mbah, forged his NYSC discharge certificate…Read more

Subsidy: COEASU Directs Lecturers To Work Two Days In A Week

On Wednesday, the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), the umbrella body of lecturers in the Colleges of Education declared that until the Federal Government yielded to its demand occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, they would only visit their respective campuses twice a week.

In a press release issued by its National President, Dr Sam Olugbeko, COEASU who said the fuel subsidy removal have brought…Read more

2023: INEC Begins Review Of Operational Activities

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun a review of the deployment of personnel and materials used during the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at commencement of the the programme in Abuja on Wednesday…Read more

JUST-IN: Peter Obi Celebrates Birthday With IDPs In Mangu, Plateau

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi is currently celebrating his 62nd birthday anniversary with the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Obi in a statement issued on Monday said he will not celebrate his birthday due to the current hardships Nigerians are going through…Read more

FG Vows To Fine Trade Associations Hiking Food Prices

Days after President Bola Tinubu’s administration declared a state of emergency on food security, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has vowed to enforce penalties against trade association members who engage in anti-competitive behaviour, such as indiscriminate and unreasonable increase of food prices.

The commission issued the warning on Tuesday by its Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera while speaking during a multi-stakeholder workshop tagged, ‘Fair Food Prices in Nigeria…Read more