Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

BREAKING: Tinubu Orders Urgent Review Of N8,000 Palliative To Household

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ordered the immediate review of the proposed N8,000 to 12 million households in Nigeria for six months to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu gave this directive in a statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties…Read more

FG Harps On Production Of Electric Vehicles In Nigeria

The Federal Government has said it is committed to developing Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja at the Validation Workshop of the Draft National Action Plan for the Development of EVs in Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry…Read more

Pump Price Increase: Beginning Of Nigerians Hardship Under APC – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the latest adjustment in the petroleum pump price is just the beginning of hard times Nigerians would be facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

LP in a statement issued by it Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said it thad earlier warned that “the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat…Read more

NLC Rejects N617 Petrol Pump Price, Asks FG To Retrace Its Steps

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government not to take the silence of Nigerians for granted, and immediately retrace its steps from the path of upward review of petrol pump price…Read more

Fuel Pump Price: CLO Vows To Mobilise Nigerians Against Bad Economic Policies

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) on Tuesday vowed to mobilise Nigerians to resist what it described as the series of bad and anti- people policies of the current administration, insisting that counter action had become necessary in order to save citizens from being further impoverished and driven to extinction.

President of the CLO, Comrade Igho Akeregha gave the warning in Abuja at a news conference to review the state of the nation and the plight of the citizens…Read more

New Islamic Year: DSP Barau Seeks Prayers For National Devt

As Muslims across the world celebrate the new Islamic Year, 1445 AH, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has congratulated fellow Muslims and other Nigerians on the New Year and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah.

Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, in a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of compassion…Read more

Fani-Kayode Reacts To Alleged Claim CJN Asks Tinubu, APC To Prepare For Rerun

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has debunked the news making rounds that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been advised by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola to get ready for a rerun election.

Fani-Kayode spoke while reacting to a statement credited to the CJN instructing the President Tinubu to prepare for a rerun presidential poll by Expert in Strategic Communication…Read more

Media Group Takes PWDs Campaign To Tinubu, National Assembly

President Bola Tinubu has received fresh documents highlighting the urgent need to address the needs of Nigerians living with Disabilities, PWDs.

The reports were presented to the President in Abuja through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Tunde Rahman…Read more

Nigeria Will Not Work With Continued Use Of 1999 Constitution – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said that Nigeria is at crossroads over the continued use of the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking at the fifth-anniversary lecture of Freedom Online in Lagos, George said the 1999 constitution is military in its setting because of its command structure and needed to be reviewed…Read more

Hijrah 2023: Adeleke Declares Wednesday Public Holiday

In commemoration of Hijrah 1445 AH Islamic New Year for all Muslims, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has declared Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as a public holiday.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties…Read more

Abuja Residents Lament As Petrol Pump Price Hits N567 Per Litre

Motorists and consumers have condemned the sudden increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, to N617 in Abuja.

A visit by New Telegraph to the NNPC filling station along the Kubwa expressway has confirmed the increase from N539 to N617 per Litre…Read more

PAP: Militant Groups Call For Ndiomus’ Sack

Militant Groups from the Six States of the Niger Delta have joined others to call for the removal of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj Gen Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd) on issues bordering on misappropriation of funds and the expiration of his tenure as the interim administrator.

The Coalition made up of Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Creek Dragon Militant Group and Niger Delta Anti-Corruption Network on Tuesday warned…Read more

Adeleke Announces Date For Swearing In Of New Commissioner

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has fixed Wednesday, July 19, 2023, for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly appointed commissioners.

Governor Adeleke made this known in a statement issued by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed…Read more

Ban On Sit-At-Home: Markets, Malls, Banks, Schools Open As Mbah Monitors Compliance

It was relatively a beehive of activities as the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, toured various parts of the state capital on Monday to monitor compliance with the ban on the illegal sit-at-home declared by some non-state actors.

This was even as Enugu traders and residents told the Governor that they were tired of sitting at home, describing it as a plague killing their businesses and household economies…Read more

Subsidy: Oil Marketers Begins Fuel Importation – NMDPRA

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, on Monday, said oil marketers have commenced the importation of petrol into Nigeria.

He made this known while speaking at a crucial meeting of stakeholders in Lagos…Read more