Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 19

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, July 19, 2025

Adebayo Commends Tinubu For Buhari’s State Burial

The 2023 presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the dignified handling of the state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a post on his verified X handle, @Pres_Adebayo

Aiyedatiwa Backs True Federalism, Resource Control

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that any meaningful constitutional amendment must reflect the aspirations, values, and socio-economic realities of Nigerians, especially through true federalism and a restructured revenue-sharing formula.

Aiyedatiwa made the remark on Friday, July 18, 2025

Tinubu Mourns Aminu Dantata, Hails His Legacy Of Compassion

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to the late business mogul and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, describing him as a man of exceptional generosity and enduring compassion.

During a condolence visit to the Dantata family at Koki Quarters

Tinubu Appoints IBB’s Son New BOA Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Muhammad Babangida, the son of the former military President, as chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.

Tinubu approved the appointment on Friday, along

LP NEC Elects Usman Nenadi As Interim Nat’l Chair

The Labour Party (LP) statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday elected Senator Usman Nenadi as the Interim National Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Interim National Secretary, among others, as members of the party’s interim working committee.

New Telegraph reports that Nenadi was elected during

Tinubu Arrives Kano To Pay Condolence Visit To Dantata’s Family

President Bola Tinubu on Friday arrived in Kano State, to pay a condolence visit to the family of late businessman Aminu Dantata, who died in June.

New Telegraph reports that the plane carrying Tinubu

Labour Party Holds NEC Meeting

The Labour Party (LP) under the leadership of Senator Nenadi Usman, on Friday, July 18 is holding its statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting has in attendance

Court Adjourns Hearing In Ex-Gov Nyako’s Suit To July 25

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday adjourned the hearing regarding the plea bargain between former Adamawa Governor Murtala Nyako and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until July 25.

New Telegraph reports that during the resumed hearing

Abiodun: Full Pension Scheme Rollout Begins July

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said that his administration will commence full implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) for state workers from this month of July 2025.

Governor Abiodun gave this pledge when he met

Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

The White House on Thursday announced that the United States (US) President, Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a long-term but benign vein condition.

The White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Nigeria In Bondage, Needs True Leader – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that Nigeria is currently in bondage and urgently in need of a true nationalist leader to rescue it from its deepening woes.

Speaking on Friday at his Abeokuta residence while

APC Spokespersons Urged To Amplify Tinubu’s Achievements

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, has called on the party’s spokespersons at all levels to vigorously promote President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and enlighten Nigerians on the administration’s achievements.

Dalori gave the charge on Friday at a capacity-building