Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, July 18, 2025

Tinubu Renames UNIMAID After Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday renamed the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as Muhammadu Buhari University.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the presidential…

Shettima: Buhari Pursued Justice With Sincerity

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who pursued justice with utmost sincerity.

According to Shettima, the late Buhari also proved…

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Buhari, Hails His Unwavering Conviction

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tribute to his predecessor, late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a principled leader whose convictions never bowed to the strongest winds of public opinion.

Delivering the tribute on Thursday at a special expanded…

Otti Begins Resuscitation Of Abandoned Aba Water Scheme

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Wednesday, July 16, flagged off the first phase of the long-awaited resuscitation of the abandoned Aba Water Scheme.

The Aba Water Scheme, neglected for nearly three decades…

Dele Momodu Dumps PDP, Joins ADC

Publisher of Ovation International, Chief Dele Momodu on Thursday announced his official resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as the party’s takeover by anti-democratic forces.

This is contained in a registration letter dated July 17, 2025…

Tinubu To Chair Special FEC Session In Buhari’s Honour Thursday President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday chaira special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This was disclosed by Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga…Read more RMAFC Settles Dispute Between Anambra Communities, SEEPCO As part of its oversight responsibilities, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), through its Investment Monitoring Committee, has intervened in the dispute between Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) and its host communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State. Speaking during the engagement held yesterday…Read more Zamfara Gov Charges Newly Appointed Judges On Quick Dispensation Of Justice Governor Dauda Lawal has urged newly appointed judges in Zamfara State to prioritize the quick and impartial dispensation of justice as he presided over their swearing-in ceremony held at the Grand Chamber, Government House, Gusau. The State Chief Judge, Kulu Aliyu, OFR, administered…Read more NELFUND Developing Job Portal To Support Graduate Employment The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it is developing a centralised job portal to give beneficiaries early access to employment opportunities within and outside Nigeria. Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr…Read more Anambra Guber: INEC Registers 96,085 New Voters In Nine Days The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered 96,085 new voters in Anambra State within the first nine days of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information…Read more