Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 17

Here is Thursday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, July 17, 2025

Tinubu To Chair Special FEC Session In Buhari’s Honour Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday chair a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was disclosed by Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga

Shettima: Tinubu Pained By Buhari’s Death

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said President Bola Tinubu was personally pained by the passing of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Buhari's passing as a major loss not

We Won’t Miss Atiku In PDP – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the exit of former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a good riddance to bad rubbish.

Makinde, who spoke with reporters after a colloquium

Obasanjo: Nigeria Needs Responsible Constitution Operators

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that what Nigeria needs may not necessarily be a perfect constitution, but rather responsible operators who uphold and implement its provisions with integrity.

Obasanjo, in a goodwill message to the National Constitutional

Atiku Resigns From PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday disclosed his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025

Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Buhari’s Family

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, on Wednesday visited Daura, Katsina State, to offer his condolences to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph recalls that Buhari was buried on Tuesday

Court Acquits Ex-Gov Fayose Of Money Laundering Charges

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, of an 11-count charge of money laundering filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Aneke upheld Fayose's no-case submission

EFCC To Appeal Fayose’s Acquittal In Alleged N6.9b Fraud Case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced its intention to appeal the acquittal of former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, who was discharged on Wednesday by the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke delivered the ruling

FG Issues Flood Alert As Heavy Rainfall Threatens 11 States

The Federal Government has issued a warning over imminent heavy rainfall expected to hit parts of the country between Wednesday, July 16, and Sunday, July 20, 2025, with potential flooding risks in at least 11 states.

According to the alert released by the Nigeria Hydrological

Obi Speaks On Not Attending Buhari’s Burial

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi on Wednesday clarified why he was absent at the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, July 13.

Speaking during an interview with Arise TV, Obi explained