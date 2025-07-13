Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 13

Here is Sunday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, July 13, 2025

Okonjo-Iweala Urges NDDC To Tackle N’Delta’s Economic Challenges

On Saturday, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver sustainable and transformative solutions to the economic challenges affecting the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Okonjo-Iweala made this appeal in her keynote address

Result Collation: Heavy Security At LASIEC Headquarters

There was a heavy security presence at Lancaster Street in the Sabo Yaba area of Lagos State, headquarters of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), on Saturday ahead of the collation of Local Government elections results.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the security officials

Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After BRICS Summit In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu is currently en route to Nigeria from Brazil, where he attended the 2025 BRICS Summit held from July 6 to 7.

The update was disclosed by Presidential spokesman

Constitution: Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa Demand State Police

The clamour for state police, electoral reforms, and true federalism took centre stage during the public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution for North Central Centre B, comprising Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, held on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State

APC Expresses Confidence In Winning All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats

Amid the ongoing Local Government elections in Lagos State, the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed unwavering confidence that the party will win all chairmanship and councillorship seats in the state.

Speaking with newsmen after the completion of the voting

APC Chairmanship: Primate Ayodele Warns Tinubu Against Backing Wrong Candidate

Following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to avoid backing a candidate who could potentially sabotage the ruling party.

The renowned cleric gave this warning on Saturday

Lagos LG Poll: Counting Begin As Voting Ends Across PUs

Voting has officially ended in the ongoing chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, and councillorship elections in Lagos State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the voting, which commences

More Governors Eye Senate Ahead Of 2027 Elections

There are strong indications that more governors are planning to run for the Senate seats in their respective constituencies as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

According to reports, no fewer than eight serving

ICYM: P/H, Warri, Kaduna Refineries May Never Work Again – Dangote

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has expressed doubts over the possibility of the Federal Government-owned Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries functioning again.

Dangote, who spoke while hosting members of the Global

Lagos LG Poll: Voting Begins At Tinubu’s Alausa PU

Voting has commenced at the Polling Unit (PU) 022, Ward F, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, where President Bola Tinubu is expected to cast his vote in the ongoing Lagos Government elections.

The officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral