Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 12

Here is Saturday Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, July 12, 2025

Poor Women Representation Leads To Lost Opportunities – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman Constitution Review Committee, Benjamin Kalu has said low representation of women in governance can lead to underutilisation of talent, limited innovation and lost opportunities for economic growth.

Kalu stated this in Abuja while delivering his remarks…Read more

Coalition Not Threat To PDP, Makinde Declares

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is an institution that cannot be threatened by talks about an emerging coalition, noting that the party remains united and undivided in the South-West geopolitical zone.

The governor said that PDP leaders in the South-West…Read more

Presidency: Rivers Situation Not Comparable To Borno Under Shettima

The Presidency has said that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the subsequent suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials by President Bola Tinubu were carried out in full compliance with the Nigerian Constitution.

Reacting to viral reports quoting Vice President Kashim …Read more

Govs Aiyedatiwa, Mohammed Partner To Attract $2.6b Investment To Ondo

Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State have met to strengthen inter-state collaboration, with a focus on agricultural development and industrialisation.

The partnership has already yielded a major breakthrough…Read more

Akpabio Congratulates Okpebholo On S’Court Victory

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Friday congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo on his confirmation as the duly elected candidatein the September 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message issued in Abuja…Read more

Gov Aliyu Congratulates Okpebholo On S’Court Victory

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Edo State counterpart, Governor Monday Okpebholo, following the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming his election as the duly elected Governor of Edo State.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary…Read more

Zamfara: Gov Lawal Vows To Curb Out-Of-School Children

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to reducing the rising number of out-of-school children across the state.

The governor made this pledge during the official launch…Read more

Edo Govt To Launch Public Probe Into Obaseki’s Administration — Okpebholo

The Edo State Government on Friday said it will set-up a Commission of Inquiry to probe the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Monday Okpebolo made the disclosure…Read more

Abia Assembly Declares Ebem, Amaekpu Erosion Sites Death Traps

The Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Urban Renewal, and NEWMAP has declared the erosion sites in Ebem and Amaekpu Ohafia communities as death traps, following an oversight visit on Friday, July 11, 2025.

According to a statement by Mr. Adiele Loveday Azubuike…Read more

Nigeria, Sweden Partner On Youth Employment, Education

Nigeria and Sweden have launched a new phase of bilateral cooperation anchored on youth empowerment, inclusive education, and grassroots development, as the 2025 Nigeria-Sweden Parliamentary Friendship Group Summit opened at the National Assembly.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Bilateral Relationship…Read more