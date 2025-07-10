Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News July 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, July 10, 2025

Pass Unexplained Wealth Bill, EFCC Chair Begs NASS

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede on Wednesday appealed to the National Assemblyto urgently pass the bill criminalising unexplained wealth.

He made the appeal at the ongoing National Conference…Read more

Canada Raises Minimum Proof Of Funds To N17m For Nigerians

Nigerians wishing to immigrate to Canada now have a tough hurdle to climb as they are required to show a higher minimum amount of funds to qualify, following a recent update by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

According to the new guidelines, effective July 7, 2025…Read more

Senate Moves To Tackle Activities Of Ponzi Schemes Operators In Nigeria

Worried by the devastating consequences of Ponzi schemes on their victims, the Senate on Wednesday, directed its standing committees to investigate the ugly development with a view to protecting vulnerable Nigerians.

The apex legislative Assembly also tasked the Federal Government…Read more

Aviation Minister Inaugurates FAAN Board

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Wednesday, inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The ceremony which was held at the Ministry’s auditorium…Read more

Malnutrition Costing Nigeria $1.5b Annually – Reps

The Chairman of the House of RepresentativesCommittee on Food and nutrition, Chike Okafor on Wednesday disclosed that malnutrition is costing the country about 1.5 billion dollars annually.

This is just as Senior Special Assistant to the President…Read more

Oba Olakulehin’s Reign Was Short But Impactful, Abbas Mourns Olubadan

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon.Tajudeen Abbas has commiserated with the people and the government of Oyo State over the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, saying his reign was “short but impactful.”

Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message over…Read more

Ganduje Appointed Chairman Board Of FAAN

A former governor of Kano State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN).

The announcement was made during the formal inauguration…Read more

Nigerian Police To Protest Against Poor Pay July 21 — Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is ready to down tools on July 21 in protest against their poor payment.

Sowore who made the disclosure while speaking…Read more

Visa: UAE Sets New Rules For Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced new restrictions on visa applications from Nigerian nationals, particularly affecting those seeking transit or tourist entry into the country.

The directive, communicated to travel agents on Tuesday…Read more

Benue PDP Labels Defectors As ‘Nomadic Politicians’

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed strong displeasure over the defection of some of its members, including former Senate President David Mark and former Governor Gabriel Suswam, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party described the defectors as “an assemblage…Read more