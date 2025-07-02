Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Atiku, Mark, Secondus, Others: Why We’re Joining Coalition

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep disappointment in the party’s current direction and declared its intention to join a new coalition aimed at rescuing Nigeria from the grip of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although the group has not formally renounced its PDP

Trump Threatens To Deport Elon Musk

United States (US) President, Donald Trumpand business tycoon Elon Musk reignited their bitter feud on Tuesday.

Trump threatened to deport Musk and strip federal

Infrastructure Devt In FCT Reflects Good Leadership — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the ongoing infrastructure development in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as a compelling showcase of effective leadership and a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to national transformation.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima

Dantata: Senate Postpones N’West Constitution Review Zonal Hearing

The Senate has announced the postponement of the North-West zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution, initially scheduled to hold first week of July in Kano.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement

Atiku, Mark, Others In Crucial Meeting

Key figures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, are currently holding a crucial meeting in Abuja, amid growing speculation about an emerging political coalition.

Among those in attendance are former Senate President

Senate Adopts Kalu’s Landmark Electric Vehicle Bill To Drive Green Mobility, Local Manufacturing

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday took a significant step towards a greener, more sustainable transport future as a Bill sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Electric Vehicle Transition and Green Mobility Bill, 2025, passed its first reading during plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Bill seeks to establish a comprehensive legal and policy

Saint Lucia Govt Confers Tinubu With Highest Honour The Government of Saint Lucia has conferred one of its highest national honours, the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia, (KCOSL) on Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is contained in a statement issued by the Office

PDP NEC: No Victor As Democracy Won – Saraki Former Senate President Bukola Saraki on Monday stated that there is no victor and no vanquished on the conduct of the 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) as democracy won. New Telegraph had earlier reported that despite the interruption

Jega: Tinubu Has Political Will To End Farmers-Herders Crisis The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Livestock Reforms, Professor Attahiru Jega, has affirmed that President Tinubu possesses the political will to resolve Nigeria's protracted farmers-herders conflict—if the right reforms are implemented with the backing of relevant stakeholders. Professor Jega, a former Chairman of the Independen

Dantata's Body Arrives Saudi Arabia For Burial The body of the late Nigerian business mogul and elder statesman Aminu Dantata has arrived in the holy city of Madina, Saudi Arabia, ahead of his burial scheduled for Tuesday, July 1. The Spokesperson for the Dantata family, Mustapha Junaidu