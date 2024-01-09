Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Kalu Launches ‘Food For Peace’ Initiative, Shares Over 6000 Bags Of Rice, Others In Abia, S’East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has launched the “Food For Peace” initiative.

Held in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, the launch…Read more

Ndume Begs Tinubu To Dismantle Emerging Political Cartel

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately dismantle the excesses of an emerging political cartel and warned that it might be worse than a cabal if unchecked.

Ndume who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj, however…Read more

JUST-IN: Betta Edu Denied Access To Tinubu

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has been denied access to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspended Minister was not allowed to meet with the President minutes after her suspension…Read more

Wike Makes U-Turn, Apologises To Rivers People Over Choice Of Fubara

Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has expressed his regret for forcing his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara on the people of the state.

This is coming less than 24 hours after he said he has no regret in choosing Governor Fubara to be the next Governor of the state…Read more

BREAKING: Court Orders FG To Pay N100m To Emefiele Over Violation Of Human Right

The Federal High Court on Monday awarded the sum of N100 million to be paid to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Governor Godwin Emefiele by the Federal Government.

New Telegraph reports that the sum was declared by the Court over the violation of his right to personal liberty…Read more

Doyin Okupe Opens Up On Why He Resign As LP Campaign Director

Doyin Okupe, the former Director-General of the Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has revealed why he resigned from the Labour Party (LP) a few months before the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on why he resigned, Okupe based his resignation on ideological disagreements that surfaced ahead of the 2023 election…Read more

Tinubu Took Risk Choosing Me As FCT Minister – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu took a significant risk when he appointed him to the position.

Speaking at Rumueprikom, his rural home in the Rivers State’s Obio/Akpor Local Government Area…Read more

Aiyedatiwa, Group Differ On Certificate Forgery

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and a social-political group, the Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) have disagreed over the forgery allegations against the Governor.

While the group alleged Aiyedatiwa of certificate forgery and unworthy of the office of the governor of a state like Ondo…Read more

Fraud Allegation: Tinubu Suspends Humanitarian Minister, Edu

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, following allegations of fraud against her.

Recall that Betta Edu has been accused of corruptly approving the transfer of N585.2 million of public funds into a private bank account…Read more

Benue Guber: S’Court Upholds Alia’s Election

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed against the election of Governor Hycinth Alia of Benue State.

This follows the withdrawal of the appeal filed by the counsel to Mr Titus Uba of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sebastian Hon…Read more

₦37.1bn Fraud: Buhari’s Minister Arrives EFCC Headquarters

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Okwete.

New Telegraph correspondent reported that the former minister arrived at the office of the anti-graft agency at about 10 am on Monday…Read more

Peter Obi Calls On Political Leaders To Use Position To Benefits The People

The former Governor of Anambra State and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian leaders to use their positions for the ultimate benefit of the people who gave them access to power.

Obi who spoke in a series of tweets via his verified X account said he was impressed with the huge empowerment program…Read more

River Crisis: I’ve No Regret Making Fubara Governor – Wike

Amid the unending political crisis rocking Rivers State, the immediate past Governor of the State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he has no regrets about making Siminalayi Fubara the Governor of the state.

Wike who spoke during the New Year’s luncheon he hosted at Rumueprikom, his country residence in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday…Read more

APC Drags Aregbesola To Court For Allegedly Causing Faction Within Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has dragged former Governor of the Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola before a Federal High Court, Osogbo, for allegedly causing faction within the party.

The APC through its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu, Yemi Akingbade…Read more

Nigeria’s Economic Growth To Decline In 2024 – UN

Nigeria is likely to experience a decline in its economy in 2024 as a result of its huge debt, growing inflation rate, and effects on citizen welfare, according to the United Nations (UN).

The UN has made a projection in its World Economic Situation and Prospects…Read more