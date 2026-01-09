Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 9

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 9th, 2026.

Rivers Assembly Begins Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

On Thursday, the Rivers State House of Assembly commenced an impeachment proceeding against the incumbent Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Tinubu Urges More Local Investment, Lauds NGX N100trn Milestone

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to deepen their investments in the local economy, assuring that 2026 will yield even greater returns as his administration’s economic reforms continue to deliver stronger outcomes.

Lagos Assembly Passes N4.4trn 2026 Budget

The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a N4.4 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year following the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

Bekee-Led Rivers APC Rejects Assembly’s Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara

The Emeka Bekee-led Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the impeachment proceedings launched by the Rivers State House of Assembly against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing the move as destabilizing.

Obi’s Defection Sparks Influx Of Delta LP Members To Flock To ADC

The defection of the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has triggered a significant political realignment in Delta State, prompting the 2023 governorship candidate, Deacon Ken Pela, to lead a sizable group of party members into the ADC.

Why We’re Reviewing ADC Constitution – Mark

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, said the party is embarking on a review of its constitution to ensure it reflects present realities, meets future challenges, and aligns with global best practices in democratic party administration.

Jibrin Speaks On Legislature Been Subordinate To Executive

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday dismissed claims in some quarters that members of the National Assembly are subservient to the executive arm of government.

NERC, NMDPRA Meet To Improve Power, Fuel Stability

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Saidu Aliyu Mohammed has paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Abuja.

Rising Poverty: Structural Reforms Imperative, No Longer Optional – Obi

Former National Leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for urgent structural reforms to address rising poverty in Nigeria.

Afenifere Laments Upsurge In Terrorism In S’West

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed concern over the recent surge in terror attacks across parts of Yorubaland and other regions of Nigeria, urging governors in the South West to take urgent and coordinated action.

Gov. Diri Thanks Nigerian Army For Recognizing Bayelsa Gov’t’s Efforts

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has expressed gratitude to Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff, for acknowledging the state government’s contribution toward improving the safety of lives and property in Bayelsa.

DHQ: Every January 15 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday clarified that January 15 of every year is officially observed as Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Gov. Otu Receives Naval Chief, Reaffirms Strategic Security Partnerships

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening security and deepening strategic partnerships, as he received the 25th Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, on a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Calabar.

Edo Govt Targets 2.2m Children For Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Edo State Government, in partnership with development organizations, has set a target of vaccinating about 2.2 million children aged 0 to 14 years against measles and rubella across the state.

Ekiti: Oyebanji Launches 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has launched the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Fund, urging Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the occasion by honouring the bravery and supreme sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes.

