Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, January 9, 2025

Reps Task AGF, Foreign, Interior Ministries On Non-Automation Of Revenue Collection

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives has urged the Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Shakirat Madein, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior to immediately resolve all outstanding issues on the non-automation of revenue collections from foreign missions in order to ensure transparency and accountability in the process.

The Chairman of the PAC, Bamidele Salam gave this charge…Read more

Ganduje Defends Morka On Alleged Threat To Life Against Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has defended the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka on the allegations of threat to life by the former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ganduje, who defended Morka in a statement he personally…Read more

2025 Budget: NASS Frowns At Low Implementation Of Capital Components In 2024

The National Assembly on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the huge discrepancies in the size of the recurrent expenditure relative to capital expenditure and the low level of fund releases for capital projects for government establishments in the 2024 budget.

In a joint sitting of the Chairmen of Senate and House Committees…Read more

Peter Obi Speaks On Alleged Arrest

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Wednesday reacted to the news of his arrest circulating online.

Speaking on the purported report, Obi described the reports…Read more

Orji Kalu Visits Otti With Mgt Of Chinese Power Coy

The former Governor of Abia State and the Senator representing Abia North Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has introduced the management of a Chinese Power company to Governor Alex Otti, for collaboration on electric power generation.

China Power, a Fortune 500 Chinese Government-owned company…Read more

Trump Files Emergency Petition To Prevent Sentencing

In a bid to halt his sentencing on a hush-money case scheduled for Friday, January 10, the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Wednesday filed an emergency petition to the US Supreme Court.

This is contained in a statement issued by Trump’s…Read more

PDP Too Big For Any Individual To Destroy – Damagum

The Acting Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum has warned social media handlers and bloggers against peddling falsehoods capable of igniting unress among party strata.

Damagum gave this warning at the end of a 2-day capacity building…Read more

Tinubu Describes Aig-Imoukhuede As National Treasure At 90

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Frank Aig-Imoukhuede as a “National treasure” whose lifelong dedication has profoundly enriched Nigeria’s cultural and literary heritage.

The President made this remark while celebrating the 90th birthday…Read more

Court Dismisses Emefiele’s Jurisdiction Challenge, Strikes Out Four Counts

The Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, dismissed an application filed by the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear his case.

Justice Rahman Oshodi ruled that the court has jurisdiction…Read more

LASTMA: Two Injured In Lagos Traffic Accident

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed that two persons were injured in an accident in front of its headquarters in Apapa, Oshodi.

Announcing the development in a statement on its verified X handle…Read more

2027: Tinubu Will Rule Till 2031 – Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on those aspiring for the presidency to perish the thought as the 2027 general election looms.

Igbokwe who made this remark on his official Facebook page…Read more

Court Rejects Trump’s Bid To Delay Hush-Money Case

The Court of Appeal sitting in New York, United States (US), Justice Justice Ellen Gesmer, has denied President Donald Trump’s request to delay his sentencing in the hush-money case.

Trump, convicted in May 2024, of 34 counts of falsifying business records…Read more

Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Mahama’s Inauguration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after attending the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s newly sworn-in President, John Dramani Mahama, in Accra.

Tinubu who was a prominent guest at the event held on Tuesday…Read more

Tinubu’s Cabals More Dangerous Than Buhari – Dalung

Solomon Dalung, former Minister of Youths and Sports has raised concerns over the influence of powerbrokers around President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dalung who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today…Read more

Jimmy Carter’s Body Lies In State Ahead Of Funeral

The body of late United States (US) President, Jimmy Carter, was transferred on Tuesday in a grand and solemn military ceremony to the US Capitol, where it will lie in state until a national funeral.

New Telegraph recalls that Carter died on December 29…Read more

