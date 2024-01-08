Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 8

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 8, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu To Sign 2024 Appropriation Bill This Week

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will in a few days sign the State’s 2024 budget which was recently passed by the State House of Assembly into law.

N585bn Alleged Fraud: Tinubu Orders Probe Into Humanitarian Ministry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation into the financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Tunji-Ojo launches online passport application portal today

Nigeria’s first ever online application portal for international passports will be launched today by Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in Abuja. The minister held a demonstration session of the online portal on Friday with the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju. Also in attendance at the demo session were other key stakeholders and development partners.

N44bn Fraud: Edu’s Continue Stay In Office Provocative – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate sack of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, for allegedly directing that the sum of N585.2 million be paid into a private account.

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Absent At Wike’s Luncheon

Despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reconciliation move following the crisis that erupted between the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, it seems all is not yet well as Fubara was noticeably absent at Wike’s luncheon in Port Harcourt.

Rivers APC Crisis Deepens As Wike, Abe Jostle For Party’s Control

The crisis within the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened as former Governor, Nyesom Wike inched closer to officially decamping from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) barely 72 hours after Sen. Magnus Abe announced his departure from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the APC.

SERAP To Tinubu: Probe Payment Of N585.2m Grant Into Private Account

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), on Sunday, charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe the alleged payment of N585.2 million meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun states into a private account by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

Edo 2024: APC Issues Quit Notice To Obaseki, PDP

Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a quit notice to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, urging him to start packing his loads out of the Edo State government house.

CBN Releases $61.64m To Banks For Forex Obligation To Foreign Airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) has cleared $61.64 million to foreign airlines through various banks bringing the total backlog of forex cleared in the last three months to $2 billion.

Fubara: Civil-Military Cooperation Will Foster Healthy Society

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stressed the need for civilian-military cooperation to foster and strengthen a healthy society.

Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Those Holding Nigeria’s Money

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Sunday said there is money in Nigeria but in the wrong hands.

Tinubu Hails FIRS Chairman, Adedeji At 46

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined others to celebrate the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, as he marks his birthday on Monday, January 8.

Niger Govt To Pilot FG’s Planned Cultivation Of 500,000 Hectares

The Niger State government has offered to pilot the programme of the planned 500,000 hectares of agricultural production announced by President Bola Tinubu in his New Year message.

Owan-Enoh Thanks Tinubu For Approving N12bn For National Teams

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan-Enoh has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the sum of N12 billion to offset debts owed to the Super Eagles and other national teams in the country.

FULL LIST: Funke Akindele Leads Top Nollywood Movie Directors

Prolific Nigerian actress and box office queen, Funke Akindele, is leading in the list of top Nollywood movie Directors by domestic gross value.

