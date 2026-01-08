Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 8

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 8th, 2026.

ICPC: We’re Going Ahead With Dangote Petition Despite Withdrawal Notice

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed receipt of a letter by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, indicating his intention to withdraw a petition of alleged Financial impropriety he submitted against the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.

₦8trn NNPCL Debt Cancellation Exposes Tinubu’s Financial Recklessness – Obi

Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu’s decision to write off ₦5.57 trillion and $1.42 billion (approximately ₦8 trillion) in debts owed by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) expose the financial recklessness of his administration.

Wike Blows Hot, Says Fubara Sacked 10, 000 Youths I Employed

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, of terminating the employment of 10,000 youths that his administration employed towards the end of his administration.

Trump Announces Plan To Transfer Up To 50m Barrels Of Venezuelan Oil To US

United States President, Donald Trump has announced that interim authorities in Venezuela will hand over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of high-quality, sanctioned oil to the United States.

2027: Datti Baba Declares Presidential Ambition

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, on Wednesday officially announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election, amid ongoing shifts within Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

Alleged Money Laundering: Malami, Son, Wife Granted N500m Bail Each

The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and his son, Abdulaziz Malami, as well as his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe have secured N500 million bail each from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

NLC President Calls For Review Of New Tax Law

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has criticised the recently enacted tax law, saying it excludes workers’ input and imposes additional financial burdens on low-income earners.

PDP Crisis: Jonathan’s Promises Reassuring – Turaki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has described as reassuring the commitment of former President Goodluck Jonathan to be actively involved in the affairs of the party.

Looming Impeachment: Trump Urges Republican Lawmakers To Win 2026 Midterms

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said that the Republican lawmakers must secure victory in the 2026 congressional midterm elections, warning that failure could give Democrats a reason to pursue his impeachment.

CP-PDP To APC: You Emboldened Wike’s Undemocratic Actions

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should stop complaining about the alleged anti-democratic statements of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, accusing the party of emboldening the Minister in most of his actions.

FCT Area Council Poll: Desperation Can’t Win You Recognition, INEC Tells Abure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the protest by the Julius Abure group alleging exclusion of its candidates from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election.

Tinubu: Ndigbo Will Correct Past Mistakes In 2027 – Abia Leaders

Abia State leaders have assured that the Igbo will correct past mistakes in the 2027 elections and rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Iran Army Chief Warns Trump, Netanyahu Against Inciting Violence

On Wednesday, Iran’s military chief warned that the country would not tolerate threats from external powers amid the hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation.

Budget: NCSEA Accuses Tinubu Of Fiscal Rascality, Constitutional Breaches

The Nigerian Civil Society Economy Action (NCSEA), a coalition of organisations dedicated to monitoring the management of the Nigerian economy, has expressed grave concern over what it described as fiscal rascality and constitutional breaches in the repeal and re-enactment of the 2024 and 2025 Appropriation Acts carried out by a collaboration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly.

2027: Imam, Yesufu Lead ADC Mobilisation, Membership Registration, Revalidation C’ttee

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced repositioning for next year’s general elections with the inauguration of the Membership, Mobilization, Revalidation and Registration Committee.

The 20-man committee is headed by Kashim Imam with human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu as Deputy.

