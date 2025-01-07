Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 7

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, January 7, 2025

Orji Kalu Commends Tinubu For Ignoring IMF, World Bank Recommendations

The Senator representing Abia-North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that President Tinubu’s Administration was right not to have accepted the economic policy prescriptions of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund institutions (IMF).

Drawing insights on the over-hauled Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries…Read more

2025 Budget: Senate Hints On Two-Week Suspension Of Plenary To Scrutinize Bill

The Senate, on Monday, disclosed that it would suspend plenary for two weeks upon resumption on the 14th of this month, for the purpose of scrutinizing the N49.7 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Meanwhile, the two Chambers of the National Assembly…Read more

Rep To Commence 2025 Budget Defense Tuesday

The House of Representatives, on Monday, announced the commencement of the defence for the 2025 appropriation bill by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

New Telegraph reports that the defence is scheduled…Read more

Tinubu Departs Lagos For Mahama’s Inauguration In Ghana

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Lagos State for Accra, Ghana’s capital, to attend the inauguration ceremony of John Dramani Mahama.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the inauguration…Read more

BREAKING: Trudeau Announces Resignation As Canada’s PM

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on Monday, January 6, officially announced his resignation from office, New Telegraph reports.

New Telegraph reports that Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015…Read more

Zulum Signs 2025 Budget Of N615.857bn Into Law

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has on Monday assented to the 2025 appropriation bill of N615,857,950 billion passed by the State House of Assembly with an adjustment amounting to N31.1 billion.

It would be recalled that Governor Babagana Zulum…Read more

Otti’s Second Tenure Is Assured, No Stumbling Block – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that as far as the 2027 Abia State Governorship Election is concerned, he sees no stumbling block to Governor Alex Otti’s second term bid, considering his good works across the State.

Abaribe, Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District…Read more

APC Forum Calls On Tinubu To Caution Akume Over Romance With Ortom

The North-Central APC Forum is urging President Bola Tinubu to caution Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, over his alleged romance with former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, which they claim is against the interests of current Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia

The forum accuses Akume of using proxies to launch media…Read more

US Capitol Attack: Biden Assures Peaceful Transition Of Power

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has condemned the unrelenting effort to downplay the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters overran the US Senate building in an attempt to block certification of the 2020 election.

According to an opinion piece published on Sunday, Biden…Read more

S’Korean Investigator Seeks Impeached President Yeol’s Arrest

Amid the ongoing investigation, the South Korean Anti-Graft Agency has called for the arrest of the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, after repelling a week-long efforts to bring him into custody over his failed martial law bid.

New Telegraph recalls that Yeol refused questioning and defiantly holed up in his residence…Read more

WAEC Launches Resit Exams For WASSCE Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the launch of a new initiative to allow candidates who did not make it in the previous examination to resit the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers earlier than ever.

This was contained on Monday by the Head of Public Affairs…Read more

Nigerians Decry High T.Fares Despite Petrol Price Reduction

Nigerians have taken to their social media platforms to express their frustration as transport fares remain high despite a recent reduction in petrol prices.

This situation which sparked debate across platforms…Read more

PDP Condemns Alleged Assassination Attempt On Senator Usman

The Northwest Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Supporters Group has strongly condemned the alleged attempted assassination of Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

The PDP Supporters also described the incident as a brazen…Read more

PETROAN: Oil Retailers Begin Loading From P’Harcourt Refinery

This week, oil marketers and retailers of petroleum products will commence lifting Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol or fuel from the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

The Publicity Secretary of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN)…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: