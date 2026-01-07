Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 7

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, January 7th, 2026.

2027 Presidency: Atiku Alleges APC Plot To Destabilise ADC

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has accused the Presidency and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to destabilise the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku, in a statement issued by…Read More

Nigeria Not Poor, But Poorly Governed – Obi

Former National Leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria has sufficient resources to provide basic necessities for its citizens, but poor governance and misplaced priorities continue to undermine national development.

Obi made the remarks while…

Trump Has No Plans To Occupy, Nation-Build In Venezuela – US Lawmakers

The United States (US) lawmakers, has said President Donald Trump has no plans to occupy or engage in nation-building in Venezuela.

The Republican lawmakers made…

ADC Will Not Give Obi Presidential, Vice-Presidential Ticket – Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, will not secure either the presidential or Vice-Presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Bwala, who spoke in a recent…

Wike Hails Tinubu Over Appointment Of Abe, Kobani As NUPRC, NMDPRA Chairmen

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination of 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratix Party (SDP), Magnus Abe as Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Wike expressed his appreciation…

Diplomats Praise Tinubu’s Efforts to Strengthen National Security

Tinubu Appoints First Female Director-General Of Nigerian Law School

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School.

The appointment, which takes…

PDP Crisis: Jonathan’s Promises Reassuring – Turaki

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has described as reassuring the commitment of former President Goodluck Jonathan to be actively involved in the affairs of the party.

Turaki made the remark on…

Inflation: TUC Urges Review Of Workers’ Allowances

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has urged governments at all levels to urgently review and improve workers’ allowances as a temporary relief measure amid persistent inflation and rising living costs.

The call was made by the President…

2027: Supporting S’West Shortest Route To Igbo President – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said that the shortest route to the emergence of an Igbo president lies in building strong political alliances, particularly through strategic support for the South West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu made the remarks…

Additional Resources Provided To Stem Insecurity In Niger – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has said that additional resources will be provided for training and doctrine development in the Nigerian Army to help stem the tide of insecurity confronting Niger State.

Lt. Gen. Shaibu made this…

Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 206 Despite Drop In New Cases – NCDC

Nigeria has recorded 206 Lassa fever–related deaths, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.4 per cent, alongside 1,119 confirmed cases, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed.

A new report released by the…

Wike, Asari Dokubo Rally Support For Tinubu In Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri, Asari Dokubo, on Tuesday rallied support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike, who visited Dokubo…

Lagos Assembly Vows To Enact More People-Oriented Laws In 2026

The Lagos State House of Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to enacting people-oriented legislation aimed at strengthening good governance and accelerating development across the state.

The Chairman of the House…

2027: Tinubu Will Pull Over One Million Votes in Plateau – Yilwatda

