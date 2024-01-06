Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 6

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Customs CG Solicits VP Support On N5trn 2024 Revenue Target

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has solicited the support of the Vice President, Senator

Kashim Shettima on realizing the N5 trillion 2024 revenue target of the Service.

Adeniyi solicited the VP’s support on Friday in Abuja when he paid a thank…Read more

Nigerian Energy Firm Signs $1bn Gas Flaring Deal With Chinese Company

A Nigerian energy company, NIGUS International, has signed a $1 billion agreement with a Chinese firm, Beijing Zhogmin Xinjunlong New Energy Technology Company Ltd for the finance and advance solutions for gas flaring in Nigeria.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the signing of the agreement…Read more

Edo 2024: Reward My Loyalty With Guber Ticket, Agbomhere Begs APC Chairman

A frontline aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the forthcoming Governorship election in Edo State, Dr Blessing Agbomhere has urged the leadership of the party to reward his loyalty with the party’s ticket for the 2024 election in the State.

In a letter which he addressed to the National Chairman of the APC…Read more

Tinubu Issues Stern Warnning To Service Chiefs On Security

Nigeria’s Security Chiefs have been charged by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with securing a decisive win against the numerous security challenges bedevilling the country.

President Tinubu gave the charge on Friday in a statement issued…Read more

BREAKING: Akeredolu’s Body Arrives From Germany

The remains of the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Olurotimi Akeredolu SAN has arrived from Germany.

New Telegraph gathered that the body of the late Governor who died on Wednesday…Read more

Northerners In Abia Celebrate New Year With Kalu, Pledge Support For Peace

Northern community in Abia State on Friday paid New Year homage to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu where they also pledged to identify with the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P).

Speaking during the meeting, the leader of the northern community…Read more

Troops Recover 315,700 Litres Of Stolen Crude, 20 Dugout Pits – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday said that ongoing operations against economic sabotage in the South-South general area in the last one week, resulted in the recovery of 315,700 litres of stolen crude, as well as 20 dugout pits.

During the period under review also, the Military noted that 87 assorted weapons…Read more

Dangote Refinery Receives Fifth Crude Cargo, Sixth To Be Delivered Next Week

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has said it has received the fifth crude oil cargo of one million barrels of Bonny Light from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The company, in a statement issued on Friday stated that it received the shipment on January 4…Read more

Ex-Agitators Laud Tinubu For Sustaining Peace In N/Delta

Leaders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 2 in Delta State, have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Maj. Gen. Tariye Barry Ndiomu, the interim administrator for PAP to keep on sustaining the already existing peace in the Niger Delta assuring that they are ready to maintain peace in the region.

Commending President Tinubu for demonstrating his genuine intention…Read more

Lagos Poll: INEC Releases Surulere Bye-Election Notice

The Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election notice has been officially published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State.

The INEC State Public Affairs Officer, Adenike Oriowo…Read more

Tinubu Receives Two Hi-Tech Unmanned Vessels From US

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle on Friday presented two Hi-Tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph gathered that the two hi-tech ships, named S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers…Read more

Nigeria’s 2023 Q3 Economic Growth Exceeds Expectations- OPEC

Nigeria’s 2023 third-quarter economic growth “exceeded expectations,” and this development has been attributed to robust activity in the non-oil sectors.

According to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries…Read more

Military Airstrikes Kill ISWAP Leader, Others In Borno

During a significant attack in the northeast of Borno State, the Nigerian military on Thursday killed, the Nigerian leader of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Ba’a Shuwa and scores of his fighters.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency specialist and security analyst in Lake Chad…Read more

Plateau: My Election Was Nullified Without Basis, Mutfwang Cries Out To S’Court

Governor of Plateau State, Mr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang yesterday said the Court of Appeal was unfair to him in nullifying his election and pleaded with the Supreme Court to declare him as the validly elected governor of the State.

Mutfwang, who made the submission in his brief at the Supreme Court…Read more

Tinubu Will Ensure Nigerians Do Not Suffer – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga has assured Nigerians that his principal always listens and feels their pulse.

Onanuga who made this remark on Friday in a post shared on his X handle…Read more