Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 6

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 6th, 2026.

Presidency Debunks Claims Tinubu–Kagame Paris Photo Was AI-Generated

The Presidency has dismissed reports and social media claims suggesting that a recent photograph of President Bola Tinubu with Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Paris was generated using artificial intelligence.

In a statement on Monday…Read More

Avoid Rivers Politics, Wike Warns APC Nat’l Sec

On Monday, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, warned the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, to avoid political matters in Rivers State.

Wike gave this warning after…Read More

Dangote Refinery Denies Shutting Down Due To Maintenance Issues

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has described as false purported news report suggesting that the refinery is shutting down due to maintenance issues.

Chief Corporate Communications…Read More

APC To Wike: Don’t Bring Spirit Of PDP Into Our Party

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to steer clear of the party’s administration, nothing that they would not tolerate his destabilization of the party as he has done to his party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is as the party leadership…Read More

We’re Prepared To ‘Take Up Arms’ Against Trump – Colombian President

The Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, has declared himself ready to “Take up arms” in the face of threats from United States (US) counterpart Donald Trump, who over the weekend captured the leader of neighbouring Venezuela in a military strike.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump…Read More

Venezuela Invasion: Tinubu’s Afraid Of Similar Treatment – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the failure of President Bola Tinubu to react to Saturday’s capture of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and his wife by United States (US) President Donald Trump is because of the fear that he might suffer the fate

ADC, in a statement issued…Read More

JAMB Rules Out Increase In UTME, DE Fees For 2026

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given assurances that there would be no increase in the current application fees for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE), easing concerns among parents, guardians and prospective candidates amid prevailing economic pressures.

With the clarification, candidates…Read More

Otti’s Diatribe Won’t Stop Tinubu, APC’s Victory In 2027 – Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has reaffirmed that no amount of blackmail, subtle threats or diatribe by Governor Alex Otti will stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from getting re-elected in 2027.

The business mogul, who…Read More

JUST-IN: Rivers Dep Gov Joins Fubara In APC

Ngozi Odu, Deputy Governor of Rivers State, has formally registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), days after Governor Siminalayi Fubara announced his defection to the ruling party.

New Telegraph reports that Odu…Read More

Obi Reacts As India Overtakes Japan, Warns Of Nigeria’s Economic Decline

Former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s economic trajectory following India’s emergence as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

In a statement shared on his…Read More

₦128bn: SERAP’s Call For Probe Not Within My Tenure – Adelabu

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has clarified that the audit report, which the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) based its request for a probe relates strictly to the 2022 financial year, a period that predates the current administration and the appointment of the incumbent Minister.

New Telegraph had earlier…Read More

End Presidential Immunity From 2027, Ajadi Tells Nat’l Assembly

The President of the All Youths Reoriented Initiative of Nigeria (AYRIN), Amb. Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the Federal Government to clearly explain the benefits Nigerians stand to gain from the newly introduced tax measures, warning that continued taxation without visible economic relief could further impoverish citizens.

Ajadi, who spoke in a strongly…Read More

Tinubu Nominates Board Members For NMDPRA, NUPRC

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking confirmation of 21 nominees for the boards of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

For the NUPRC, President Tinubu…Read More

Makinde Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New SSG

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in his cabinet re-shuffling.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

Abbas Mourns Victims Of Yobe Boat Accident

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed profound sadness over the boat mishap that claimed the lives of 29 people and injured several others in Yobe State.

The Speaker, in a condolence…Read More