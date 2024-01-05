Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 5

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 5, 2024.

Tinubu Appoints Six EDs For NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of six Executive Directors for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Special Adviser to the President, (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale said on Thursday…Read more

FG Announces Extension Of Free Rail Services For Citizens

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Thursday, announced the extension of the holiday’s free rail service for commuters

The NRC stated that contrary to what was previously stated…Read more

Wike: We Won’t Abandon Projects Started With Taxpayers Money

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that his administration would not abandon any people-oriented Projects initiated with taxpayers’ money.

The Minister who disclosed this on Thursday, when he inspected key priority…Read more

Workers To Expect New Minimum Wage In March – NLC

The National President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero has said he is optimistic that the Federal Government and organised labour will conclude their negotiations on a new minimum wage by March 2024.

Ajaero who spoke with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja said…Read more

PDP Appoints Acting Chairman For Ondo

The Ondo State Executive Committee (SEC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Deputy Chairman of the party, Mr Tola Alabere, as the Acting Chairman of the party in the State.

The appointment of Alabere was announced in a press conference…Read more

National Assembly Members Gets Palliative For Festive Season

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the distribution of food items to members of the 10th National Assembly for their constituents.

President Tinubu, according to the reports made available to New Telegraph…Read more

CNPP Urges Tinubu To Address Insecurity, Enforce Rule Of Law

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to address insecurity bedevilling the country and also put more effort into the nation’s economy.

Reacting to the Federal Government’s New Year’s address…Read more

TUC Lists 10-Point Demand To Tinubu, Says You’ve Not Met Expectations

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has issued a 10-point demand for President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, saying the past year was one long, agonising litany of missed opportunities and dashed hopes.

According to the Labour Union, given the current state of the porous economy…Read more

EFCC Freezes N30bn Moved From NSIPA Accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has tracked and frozen N30 billion of the N44 billion moved from the accounts of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) to multiple accounts by some NSIPA officials.

New Telegraph gathered that the development had led the operatives…Read more

Suspension Of NSIPA CEO Wrong, PDP Group Tells Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked to review the suspension of Halima Shehu as the National Coordinator and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Forever Initiative…Read more

Funke Akindele Breaks Record As A Tribe Called Judah’ Hit One Million Naira At Box Office

Prolific Nigerian actress, filmmaker and director, Funke Akindele has been celebrated as her new movie, ‘A tribe called Judah’, becomes the first in Nollywood to gross One million Naira at the box office.

The movie star is currently receiving several accolades…Read more

IGR Deductions: Tertiary Institutions Don’t Generate Revenues, ASUP Tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has once again asked the Federal Government to exclude tertiary institutions from its list of agencies pencilled down for automatic deductions from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

President of ASUP, Shammah Kpanja in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday…Read more

Oil Theft: We’ll Not Give In To Blackmail – Navy

The Nigerian Navy has vowed to intensify its fight against economic sabotage, vowing never to give in to blackmail of any sort.

The Service vowed to focus on its mandate of securing the maritime domain…Read more

Lagos Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge

The commencement of the rehabilitation work on the Third Mainland Bridge has been officially declared by the Lagos State Government, hence some routes would be shut down temporarily.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi…Read more

Messi, Ronaldo Nominated For 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Veteran football icons, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi made it to the 2023 FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 shortlist even though they are no longer playing in Europe.

Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated by Manchester United…Read more