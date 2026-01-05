Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 5

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, January 5th, 2026.

Tinubu Orders Military, Police, DSS To Hunt Down Terrorists Behind Kasuwan Daji Attack

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on Kasuwan Daji community in Niger State.

The President also ordered

Venezuela S’Court Appoints Rodriguez Acting President

The Venezuelan Supreme Court has announced the appointment of the Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez as the Acting President to ensure there is continuity and no vacuum in government following the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro by United States (US) forces.

Sunday Telegraph reports

World Leaders React As US Captures Venezuelan President, Maduro

Following the United States (US) airstrike on Venezuela and the arrest of the South American country’s leader, Nicolas Maduro, World leaders, including the United Nations (UN) have reacted to Saturday’s attack.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier

Bago Condemns Terrorists’ Attack On Niger Communities

On Sunday, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, outrightly condemned the recent terrorist attacks on communities in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas.

Describing the incidents as

US Strike: AU Calls For Restraint, Dialogue In Venezuela’s Attack

Following the announcement made by President Donald Trump that the United States (US) forces had captured the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro, in a large-scale assault, the African Union (AU) has expressed grave concern over recent developments.

President Trump on Saturday

Adedeji Urges Nigerians To Read Tax Act, Ignore Rumours

The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, has urged Nigerians to disregard rumours surrounding the newly enacted Tax Act and instead study the law to understand how it affects them.

Adedeji also alerted security

Wike: I’ll Not Allow Myself To Be Buried Politically

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he would not allow himself to be buried politically.

The Minister made this remark

I Stand By My Political Views On Obi – Nnamani

Former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has said he has no apology for his past political views and statements regarding the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

In a statement issued by

With 510 Days To Go, Sanwo-Olu Pledges Faster Infrastructure Delivery

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday announced a symbolic countdown to the end of his administration, declaring that there are 510 days left before he hands over power on May 29, 2027.

The Governor made the

JUST-IN: FG Withdraws Criminal Charge Against Natasha

The Nigerian government has withdrawn the criminal charge against Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Sunday Telegraph reports that

Kwankwaso Gives Conditions To Defect To APC

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Sunday, said he would only consider leaving the party if he is offered a presidential or vice-presidential ticket by another party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Kwankwaso, a term Governor

Fubara Stresses Ogoni Unity, Backs FG’s Moves To Address Past Injustices

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on the people of Ogoni to unite and work together, describing Ogoni Day as a powerful symbol of resilience, identity, and the historic struggle of the Ogoni nation.

Governor Fubara made the

Abia North: We Must Live Together In Love and Peace, Orji Kalu Charges Communities

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, has urged communities across the zone to embrace love, peace and unity, warning that internal disputes must be resolved peacefully without loss of lives or destruction of property.

The former Abia State governor

Kwara Directs School Reopening Monday

The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development has directed the reopening of schools across the state on Monday, January 5, 2026, except in areas currently under special security measures.

Commissioner for Education

Yuletide: Pro-Tinubu Group Lauds Deputy Speaker’s PISE Project

The Renewed Hope Coalition, a pro-President Bola Ahmed Tinubu advocacy group, has hailed the Peace in the South East Project (PISE-P) initiated by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for contributing to the relatively peaceful Yuletide season experienced in the South East region this year.

In a statement issued in