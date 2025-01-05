Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 5

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, January 5, 2025

Idahosa, Other APC Chieftains Call For Unity To Develop Edo

Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa and other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on all members of the party in Edo State to work together in unity to develop the State.

Idahosa made this call at a New Year party organized…Read morey

NGF Mourns Ondo SSG, Tayo Oluwatuyi

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed shock and profound sadness over the death of the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi…Read more

Soludo Lauds Tinubu’s ‘Liberal Leadership’ As President Visits S’East

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo has commended what he described as the “profound” and “liberal” leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Soludo gave this commendation while welcoming Tinubu to the Southeast…Read more

Abiodun Commiserates With Ondo Gov Over Death Of SSG

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Governor and the people of Ondo State over the passing of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tayo Oluwatuyi.

Oluwatuyi reportedly died on Saturday at a hospital in the state…Read more

Tinubu Commissions 135km Road In Enugu

On Saturday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubucommissioned 135 Kilometers of road in Enugu State during his first official working visit to the Southeast region after assuming office on May 29, 2023, as Nigeria’s 16th President.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu’s visit…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Arrives Enugu On Official State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State, on board the Nigeria Air Force Airbus A330 at about 1:22 pm for an official visit to the state.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG)…Read more

Zulum Subsidises Petrol For Farmers In Communities Affected By Insurgency

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced that the state government will subsidise the cost of petrol to farmers in communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum announced the subsidy on Friday evening in Bama…Read more

Ondo SSG, Temitayo Oluwatuyi Passes Away

Temitayo Oluwatuyi Oluseye, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG) under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has passed away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oluseye succumbed…Read more

APC To Adeleke: Endorsements Won’t Secure Your Seat In 2026

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned Governor Ademola Adeleke that the recent wave of endorsements for his reelection bid will not guarantee his continued stay in the Bola Ige House come 2026.

The party emphasised that the people of Osun have grown…Read more

CDS To Troops: Respect, Protect Human Rights During Operations

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’), Gen. Christopher Musa, has tasked troops on the need to respect citizens’ rights in the conduct of ongoing counter terrorism operations across theatres.

The defence chief, who gave the charge during an operational tour…Read more

