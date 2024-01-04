Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 4

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 4, 2024.

No Plans For Upward Review Of Petrol Price, NNPCL AssureS Nigerians

Following a news report which quoted independent oil marketers as pegging the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol at N1,200 per litre, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has assured Nigerians there was no plan to further increase the pump price of the product.

A terse statement signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer…

Obasanjo: Debt Burden, A Trap Nigeria May Never Get Out Of

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said the mismanagement of debt relief by the administrations of his successors has forced the country into a debt trap that it may never get out of.

Obasanjo also said, there was no option…

Family, Associates Holds Prayer For Akeredolu

Family, friends and political associates of the late governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Wednesday held an eight-day prayer in memory of the former governor.

Akeredolu's family was represented by Toyin Akeredolu…

BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa Removes LG Caretaker Chairmen In Ondo

The newly sworn-in Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has removed the interim Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 33 LCDAs, Local Council Development Areas.

According to Aiyedatiwa…

BREAKING: Magnus Abe Officially Returns To APC

Rivers States politician and former Secretary-General to ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Magnus Abe has officially returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that Abe dumped the ruling APC in the wake of the 2023 general election…

Falana Replies Army Chief: It’s Wrong To Say Nigerians Have No Right To Bear Arm

Following the killings of no fewer than 200 people in three Local Government Areas of Plateau State, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN has said Nigerians are entitled to keep and bear arms for self-defense.

Falana who spoke on Wednesday Channels Television's Sunrise…

Atiku Will Surely Contest For Presidency In 2027 – PDP Spokesman

Daniel Bwala, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson for the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council has said the party flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would contest again in 2027.

Bwala who while featuring on Channel TV said Atiku was the president Nigeria…

NNPCL Deny Alleged Clash With Oil Marketers Over Fuel Subsidy

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has denied having clashes with oil marketers over payment of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) commonly known as fuel or petrol, as contained in a media report (not New Telegraph).

The media report had noted that oil marketers have insisted that subsidy…

JUST-IN: Fubara Appoints Edison Ehie As Chief Of Staff

Governor Siminlayi Fubara of Rivers State has ry appointed the immediate-past factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, as his new Chief of Staff.

Ehie replaced Chidi Amadi, who is an ally of the former Rivers Governor…

S’Court Judgment: Kano NNPP, APC Turn To God

The supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State are currently engaging in prayers and Quranic recitations, hoping for a favourable outcome, as the Supreme Court prepares to rule on the state governorship election.

It would be recalled that Abba Yusuf Kyari, the incumbent Governor…

Nigeria Can Generate N10trn From Non-Oil Assets

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has revealed that Nigeria can generate N10 trillion from non-oil assets

Oyedele, who made the revelation at a stakeholders' forum organised…

Osoba Reveals Major Problems Tinubu Inherited From Buhari

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba on Tuesday revealed the major problems President Bola Tinubu inherited from his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari following his swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

Speaking on Arise TV's Morning Show, the former governor…

Edo 2024: Obaseki Is Opposed To God’s Purpose – Shaibu

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State has claimed that God guided him in his choice to run for the 2024 State Governorship election.

He, however, said the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki…

Adeleke Reads Riot Act To Cabinet Members

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke yesterday read the riot act to the members of the State Executive Council on service delivery, setting up a monitoring and evaluating unit for quarterly performance review of cabinet members.

Addressing the 2024 maiden meeting of the State Executive Council…

Omokri Urges Tinubu To End Sports Betting In Nigeria

Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist, has urged President Bola Tinubu to end sports betting in Nigeria.

A sports betting prohibition, according to Omokri, will benefit the majority of Nigerians and strengthen the naira…