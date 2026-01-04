Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 4

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, January 4th, 2026.

US Strikes: Venezuelan President Declares State Of Emergency

The hostilities between the United States (US) government and Venezuela have reached a new high as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday declared a state of emergency.

Saturday Telegraph reports that…Read More

Trump: US Captures Venezuelan President In ‘Large Scale’

On Saturday, the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump said the American forces captured Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, after launching a “large-scale strike” on the South American country.

President Trump made this…Read More

FG’s Plan To Cancel NNPCL Debt Unconstitutional – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the plan by the Federal Government to cancel the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd) debt to the Federation Account is unconstitutional and financially harmful to States and Local Governments.

ADC, in a statement issued…Read More

Resident Doctors To Commence Nationwide Strike January 12

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced plans to commence an indefinite nationwide strike from January 12, 2026, over what it described as the Federal Government’s continued failure to honour agreed welfare obligations.

The decision followed an…Read More

US/Venezuela Saga: Sowore Calls For Dissolution Of UN

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has called for the dissolution of United Nations (UN) and automatic replacement with credible coalition that can tame the tyranny, ego, bloodlust and unchecked ambition of a single individual.

Sowore, a publisher of Sahara…Read More

Abbas Leads Transparency Drive As Reps Release Tax Acts For Public Records

The House of Representatives, under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has released the four tax reform Acts duly signed into law by President Bola Tinubu to Nigerians for public record, verification and reference.

House spokesman, Hon. Akin…Read More

Fubara, Rivers Exco Approves N1.85trn 2026 Budget Proposal

The Rivers State Executive Council has approved a N1.854 trillion budget proposal for the 2026 fiscal year, tagged the “Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development”.

This was announced at the first…Read More

2027: Rivers Ijaw Drums Support For Wike, Tinubu, Disowns Fubara

The Ijaw People’s Congress in Rivers State on Saturday announced the discontinuation of its support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the group pledged…Read More

No Investment In Education Is Risk, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has emphasized that education is the most powerful tool for national development, stating that “no investment in education is ever a gamble” during the combined convocation of Kashim Ibrahim University (KIU) in Borno State.

A total of 2,294 students…Read More

Igbo ‘Must Align With The Centre’, Says Orji Kalu, Mbah

As the battle for the 2027 general elections heats up, some South-East leaders have called on the Igbo people at home and in diaspora to unite and form an alliance with the central government ahead of the forthcoming polls.

The Senator representing Abia…Read More

Return Explosives From US Airstrikes, Military Urges Sokoto Residents

Following the recent United States (US) airstrikes on some parts of Sokoto State, the Nigerian military has strongly appealed to residents to return any explosives in their possession taken from the affected areas, citing safety concerns and the risk of accidental detonation.

The airstrikes, which took place…Read More

Kwara APC Chair Urges Saraki To Move To APC

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has called on former Senate President Bukola Saraki to defect to the party and work under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq instead of his supposed relationship with the party in Abuja.

Fagbemi made this appeal…Read More

No Peace In Nigeria, If Boko Haram Is Not Cleared From Lake Chad – Zulum

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has called on the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abba, to ensure that Boko Haram and members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) are completely cleared from the islands and shores of the Lake Chad waters for lasting peace to be restored in the region.

Speaking when the CNS paid him…Read More

Tax Reform Aligns Nigeria With Global Best Practices – NDYC

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has expressed support for the Federal Government’s newly introduced tax regime, describing it as a necessary step toward strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal framework and ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

In a statement signed by the…Read More

Anthony Joshua Returns To UK For Burial Of Friends Killed In Ogun Crash

Former unified heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has returned to the United Kingdom following a tragic car crash in Ogun State that claimed the lives of two of his close friends.

Joshua arrived at London…Read More