Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 4

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, January 4, 2025

BREAKING: Gov Sule Dissolves Cabinet, SSG

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council (SEC).

He made this announcement shortly after a meeting…Read more

Oshiomhole Lauds PDP For Gifting Wike To Tinubu

The Senator representing Edo North, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has expressed gratitude to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for allowing Nyesom Wike to serve in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The lawmaker and a two-term governor of Edo described Wike…Read more

Gombe Gov Pays Condolence Visit To Bala Mohammed Over Step-Mother’s Death

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to his Bauchi State counterpart, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, following the death of his stepmother, Hajiya Hauwa Duguri who passed away on Wednesday, January 1.

In his condolence remarks to his counterpart and family members…Read more

Group Backs Obasanjo On Port Harcourt Refinery’s Comment

The Nationalists Movement (NM) has thrown its weight behind former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) mismanaged the nation’s refineries.

In a statement signed by Elder Ogbor Awuru on Friday in Abuja…Read more

Edo: Suspended Owan East LGA Chair, Five Councillors Defects To APC

On Friday, the suspended People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon Dickson Ahonsi and five Councilors defected to the All Progressives Party (APC), amid a face-off between the Council Chairman and Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Ahonsi who stormed the APC Secretariat in Benin was received by members…Read more

Shettima Inaugurates Multimillion Naira One-Stop Investment Centre In Lafia, Others

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has performed the groundbreaking inuaguration for the construction of the NASIDA One-stop Investment Centre in Lafia, Nasarawa State as part of scheduled activities of his one-day working visit to the State.

New Telegraph reports that the project is a World Bank-funded…Read more

Obi Hails Farotimi’s Dedication To Good Governance

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has praised Nigerian activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi for his courage and commitment to national development.

Obi gave the commendation on Friday in a post shared on his X handle…Read more

Nigeria’s Telecommunications Propose 100% Tariff Increase

Nigeria’s telecommunications, on Friday, announced its proposal of a 100 per cent increase rate in its services as it awaits the approval of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

According to Telecos, the proposal has been presented…Read more

Trump To Host Victory Rally Ahead Of Inauguration

The incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump will on Sunday, January 19 host a large rally in Washington, D.C, the day before his inauguration as the 47th President of America.

New Telegraph gathered that the victory rally will take place at the Capitol…Read more

Market Forces, Exchange Rates To Determine Fuel Pump Prices Reduction – Varsity Don

As Nigerians continue to groan over hike in fuel pump prices, a Professor of International History and Economy at the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State, Prof. Wilfred Terlumun Uji has said that market forces and the exchange rate between Nigeria’s currency against the US dollar will determine the reduction in fuel pump prices in this year…Read more

Atiku Not Your Problem, NYFA Tells Kwankwaso

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA) has strongly condemned the recent statements reportedly made by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during his interview regarding an alleged alignment with a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to the group, “It is so sad that someone of Kwankwaso…Read more

Northern Groups Call On Niger Republic’s Tchiani To Apologise To Tinubu

Two well-known northern organisations, the Northern Elders Progressives Group and the Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace and Political Development, have called on General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the Niger Republic‘s military, to issue an apology to President Bola Tinubu for claims that Nigeria and France are conspiring to destabilise the nation.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by Yusuf Abubakar…Read more

APC Replies Obi, Says Your New Year’s Message Capable Of Inciting Public Dissatisfaction

Following the New Year’s message credited to the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, the All Progressives Congress(APC) has accused him of using the platform to gain political advantage and disseminate misleading narratives about Nigeria’s current state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the APC Spokesperson…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: