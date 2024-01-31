Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, January 31 2024.

Makinde Reiterates Call For Establishment Of State Police

The Governor of Oyo State, 'Seyi Makinde, has, again, called for the establishment of state police, noting that it has become imperative to surmount the insecurity challenges facing different parts of the country.

According to Sulaimon Olanrewaju

Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State…Read more

Ekiti Attacks: Tinubu Condoles Oyebanji, Residents

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled the Governor of Ekiti State and the people of the state over Monday's attacks that led to the gruesome killing of two traditional rulers by armed men and the abduction of six school pupils and their teachers.

The President who spoke with Governor Oyebanji…Read more

Insecurity: Senate Meets Service Chiefs Next Week

The Senate on Tuesday invited the heads of security agencies in the country for an interactive session next week, on how to effectively tackle the menacing insecurity across the country.

According to an earlier summon to the security chiefs before the lawmakers…Read more

Fubara Pledges To End Fire Outbreaks At Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has pledged to end the fire outbreak at the Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty, off Creek Road in the Old Port Harcourt Township in the aftermath of a fire outbreak in the area on Monday.

Fubara also expressed his determination to work with the operators of the jetty…Read more

NNPCL Woos South Korean Investors For Gas Projects

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has held talks with a South Korean consortium led by Daewoo E & C on the development of gas projects in Nigeria.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye…Read more

Senators Must Justify Trust Vested In Them By Constituents – Akpabio To Colleagues

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, urged the Senators to do everything within their jurisdiction to justify the trust vested in them by the electorate.

This was as he claimed that the performance of the apex legislative Assembly…Read more

Adeleke Imposes 12-Hour Curfew On Osun LGAs Over Renewed Communal Clashes

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has imposed a 12-hour curfew on Ilobu and Ifon communities in Orolu and Irepodun Local Government Areas, over renewed communal clashes caused by land disputes.

Kolapo Alimi, the commissioner for information and public enlightenment…Read more

Dakuku Peterside To Chair New Telegraph Awards 2024

In celebration of good governance, the management of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has named writer, columnist, public sector management turnaround expert and influential political figure, Dr Dakuku Peterside, Chairman of the New Telegraph Awards 2023.

The Chairman will set the tone of the award celebration night…Read more

Insecurity Threatening Nigeria’s Peace, Stability – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed worry over the growing insecurity across the country, saying it was a threat to the peace of stability of Nigeria.

Abbas, who made the declaration in his welcome address at the resumption of plenar…Read more

Wike Begins 100 Schools Intervention Projects Worth Over 27bn

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has commenced massive renovation of about 100 public schools, within the territory, worth N27.6 billion naira.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday by the Mandate Secretary…Read more

FX Backlog: CBN Completes Payment Of Verified Claims By Airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said it has cleared all the backlog of foreign exchange owed to foreign airlines in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications…Read more

Groups Laud Gbajabiamila’s Leadership Style In 9th NASS

A group under the aegis of Nigerian Youths for Good Governance has described the leadership style of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila as a factor stabilizing the ninth National Assembly and the country.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its President, Olapade Idowu…Read more

Private Visit: Atiku Tackles Tinubu Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Following the abduction of students and head teacher in Ekiti State, Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President has taken to his X handle to heavily criticize President Bola Tinubu over the way he's handling the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

Atiku who voiced his dismay on Tuesday described President Tinubu…Read more

Tinubu Urges Senate To Confirm Sack Of FCCPC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has asked the upper chamber of the 10th National Assembly to confirm the sack of the Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera.

President Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter read out by the Senate President…Read more

FG Inaugurates New Minimum Wage Committee

The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated the 37-man Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

New Telegraph reports that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima inaugurated…Read more

Tinubu Moves Crude Oil Sales From NNPCL To CBN

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take over the responsibility for crude oil sales from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The new development was confirmed by a source within the CBN, saying receipts of payment for the oil sales will be forwarded…Read more