Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 31

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 31th, 2026.

Senate To Pass N58.472trn 2026 Budget March 17

The Senate, on Friday, tentatively fixed Tuesday, March 17, 2026, for consideration and passage of the proposed N58.472 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

Court Nullifies PDP Nat’l Convention, Bars Turaki-Led NWC

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday has nullified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

Court Grants Yahaya Bello Permission To Travel For Lesser Hajj

The presiding judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice Emeka Nwite, has granted the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, permission to travel to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the lesser hajj.

Emefiele Trial: $6.23m Withdrawn From CBN With Forged Documents – Witness

On Thursday, a prosecution witness, Bashirudden Maishanu, in the trial of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that $6.23 million was withdrawn from the apex bank using forged documents.

Convention: Turaki-Led PDP To Appeal Court Judgement

Following Friday’s judgment delivered by the Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, nullifying the National Convention, the Taminu Turaki-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared its plan to appeal the judgment.

Onanuga Labels Obi As ‘Politically Desperate’

Spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga has labelled former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as politically desperate and inconsistent in his public positions.

Dangote Refinery Affirms Capacity To Supply 75m Litres Of Petrol Daily

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reaffirmed its capacity to supply fuel volumes significantly more than Nigeria’s estimated domestic consumption.

Otti: Abia Free From National Grid Collapse

Following the recent national grid collapse, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has disclosed that the state is no longer affected by the burden of the grid, saying the state is currently generating renewable energy from organic waste.

Drama In Senate As Senators Lament Paucity Of Funds For C’ttees, Agencies

There was a mild drama in the Senate on Friday, as Senators unequivocally decried the paucity of funds to effectively run the standing committees of the Red Chamber, as well as implement budgets.

Ibadan Judgement Academic, Can’t Stand – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Oyo State judgment, which nullified last year’s National Convention that elected the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC), is academic as there are pending cases before the Court of Appeal on the matter.

Senate Urges Accountability In Use Of Public Resources

The Senate has once again reaffirmed the importance of accountability, prudence and professionalism in the use of public resources by government agencies.

Ewhrudjakpo’s Demise A Huge Loss To The Country – TInubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said that Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo’s demise was a huge loss not only to Bayelsa State but to the country at large, maintaining that the late deputy governor left an indelible mark on the sands of time

Hajj 2026: Shettima Resolves NAHCON Internal Crisis

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has waded into the internal crisis at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), directing the Commission Management to immediately de-escalate internal disagreements and operate in full alignment, as part of efforts to safeguard effective Hajj administration.

ADC Enugu Dismisses Crisis, Says Party United Ahead Of 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State has dismissed reports of a leadership crisis within its ranks, describing them as false and the handiwork of “failed and confused politicians.”

Again, 705 Nigerian Refugees Arrive Borno

In continuation of the resettlement drive of the Borno State Government, a second batch of 705 Nigerian refugees has voluntarily returned home, after being transported from the Cameroon Republic to Banki, Bama Local Government Area of the state.

