Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 31

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, January 31, 2025

Positive Reports On Nigerians In Diaspora Will Inspire Younger Generation – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the positive reports on Nigerians in the diaspora would inspire the younger generation on values that enhanced the nation’s image.

The President commended diasporan Nigerians while receiving…Read more

NNPC Ltd, Partners Launch 97mmscf/d Capacity Five Mini-LNG Plants In Ajaokuta

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) and its partners, on Thursday, launched five mini-Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The groundbreaking ceremony signaled the commencement…Read more

Aregbesola Made Tinubu To Be Senator In Lagos, Political Journey Smooth – Aide

Amid the exit of the erstwhile Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, his Media Assistant, Sola Fasure has said the relationship between his principal and President Bola Tinubu is mutually beneficial.

Fasure noted that Aregbesola made Tinubu’s political journey…Read more

BREAKING: DSS Grills Two Lagos Lawmakers Over Speakership Crisis

Two lawmakers of the Lagos State House of Assembly have been allegedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over the speakership rocking the State Assembly.

The development follows the uneasiness in the Assembly…Read more

Abbas Mourns Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Yahaya

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Alhaji Rilwanu Yahaya, who died on Thursday morning, aged 63.

The Speaker, in a condolence message issued through…Read more

Shettima: Women’ll Lead Africa’s $29trn Economic Ambition

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that women would be at the forefront of Africa’s projected $29 trillion Africa’s economic transformation

Shettima, who expressed strong conviction that gender inclusion…Read more

I’m Happy My Govt Birthed Nigeria’s Democracy – Abdulsalami

The former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Thursday, said he is happy that his administration midwife the present democratic dispensation in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that Abubakar as military head of state…Read more

Lies Won’t Make You President In 2027, APC Youths Tells Atiku

The All Progressive Congress, (APC) Youth Leaders League, has slammed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for lying against President Bola Tinubu.

The league in a statement by its National President…Read more

CBN’s Orthodox Approach Halts Monthly Inflation From Hitting 42.81% In December – Cardoso

The decisive tightening policy interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), using orthodox approaches saved the headline inflation from hitting 42.81 per cent in December 2024 as against 34.80 per cent, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has disclosed.

The 42.81 per cent headline inflation projected for last December…Read more

APGA Challenges Atiku Over Alleged N50m Buy Over Of Opposition Parties By APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to show evidence of those opposition political parties that are being bought over by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the party…Read more

How Obasanjo Creates Middle Class – Amaechi

The immediate past Minister of Transportation and former Governor of River State, Rotimi Amaechi, on Wednesday described the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as the last president to create a middle class in Nigeria.

According to Amaechi, the Obasanjo-led Federal Government…Read more

Tinubu Condoles US Govt Over Plane, Helicopter Crash

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other world leaders to condole the United States Government and victims of the plane and helicopter crash in Washington, D.C.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the American Airlines flight…Read more

El-Rufai Knocks Bwala Over Comment On Tinubu Govt

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasir el-Rufai, has reacted to the comment made by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that El-Rufai at a national conference…Read more

PDP Need To Speak With Obi, Other Political Leaders To Defeat APC – Olafeso

A member of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) reconciliation committee, Eddy Olafeso has said the party must speak with Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate and other opposition political party leaders for an alliance that will defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Olaeso who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today…Read more

Tanzania Summit: FG Unveils National Energy Compact To Close Energy Gap

The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious energy access programme that will see to the transformation of the nation’s energy sector…Read more

