Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 30

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, January 30 2024.

Food Insecurity, Still Nigeria’s Big Problem – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said food insecurity remains a big threat to Nigeria.

Obi who spoke on Monday when he visited the headquarters of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)…Read more

Insecurity, Constitution Amendment, Electoral Reforms Top Priority As Reps Resume

As the House of Representatives reconvene from the Christmas and New Year holidays on Tuesday, it has promised to pay special attention to the growing insecurity across the country, constitution amendment and reform of the electoral system.

The lower chamber is also set to expand its investigation into allegations…Read more

INEC: 4.6m People To Vote In Feb. 3 Bye-Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said 4,613,291 out of a total of 4,904,627 registered voters have collected their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) to vote in this weekend’s bye-elections.

The commission has also secured the assistance of the Nigeria Air Force (NAF)…Read more

Guber Poll: We’ll Ensure PDP Retains Edo – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has assured level playing field for all aspirants seeking the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September Edo State governorship election.

Governor Mutfwang who is Chairman of PDP screening committee…Read more

Uzodinma Reacts To Relocation Of FAAN, CBN To Lagos

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has reacted to the Federal Government’s plan to move some departments of the e Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos State.

Speaking on the relocation of Channels Television’s Sunday Politics Today…Read more

Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, Diri, Others Bag New Telegraph Awards

In line with its decision to recognize excellence through a highly competitive and prestigious annual award, Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers, has unveiled recipients of its 2023 Awards.

The newspaper is using the award to recognize individuals and businesses…Read more

Ibadan Explosion: Atiku Lacks Empathy – Makinde

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has come under fire as Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde accused him of showing little or no concern for the victims of the recent explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to Makinde, among the major candidates of the 2023 Presidential Election…Read more

Be Patient With Tinubu To Enjoy Dividends Of Democracy, Badmus Urges Nigerians

The Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Engr Olalekan Badmus has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the policies of President Bola Tinubu for future dividends.

Badmus, who enjoined the citizenry to be patient with President Tinubu…Read more

Shettima Commission N15bn BUK Centre Of Excellence Complex

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its determination to enhance the economic development of the nation through the provision of centres of academic excellence in Nigerian Universities aimed at producing some of the world’s best intellectuals, administrators, innovators and doers in the arts and sciences.

Vice President Alhaji Kashim Shettima disclosed this during the official Commissioning…Read more

Impeached Ogun Speaker Docked For N2.5bn Financial Misappropriation

The impeached speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was on Monday docked before a Federal High court sitting in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, capital of the state for alleged misappropriation.

Oluomo was arraigned alongside two principal officers of the Assembly…Read more

CBN Clears More Verified FX Liabilities Backlog

In its determination to address the backlog of verified foreign exchange transactions, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released $500 million to various sectors.

This comes barely a week after the bank paid approximately $2.0 billion…Read more

LGBT Blessings: Pope Francis Breaks Silence, Says Africans Are ‘Special Case’

Pope Francis has finally broken his silence over his recent decision to allow blessings for same-sex couples.

Pope who spoke on Sunday said he is confident critics will eventually…Read more

New Minimum Wage: FG Inaugurates Committee Tuesday

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday inaugurate a 37-man Committee on national minimum wage with a mandate to recommend a new workable wage for the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the new committee will be unveiled at the Council Chamber…Read more

Edo 2024: PDP Aspirants Face Screening Committee Today

The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will on Monday screen aspirants vying for the ticket of the State governorship election.

Recall that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had fixed January 29…Read more

Fubara: I Won’t Be Standing Without Tinubu’s Support

Following his electoral victory at the Supreme Court last week, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has revealed that he would not have been standing tall in the state without the support of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Fubara made the remark on Sunday, January 28 at a special thanksgiving service…Read more