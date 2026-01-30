Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 30

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, January 30th, 2026.

Senate Sets Up Special C’ttee On Electoral Act Amendment

The Senate, on Thursday, constituted a Special Committee to review and harmonise different views by stakeholders on the ongoing amendment of the Electoral Act 2022, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral framework.

US Strike: Ningi Queries Alleged NASS Exclusion

The Senator representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Sen. Abdul Ningi, on Wednesday, alleged the exclusion of the 10th National Assembly from discussions preceding the operation.

2027: APC Governors Meet In Abuja

The Governor elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), on Wednesday, met behind closed doors at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge, Hope Uzodimma, in Abuja.

Nigeria Targets $50bn Trade Volume With China By 2030

The Director-General of the Nigeria–China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr Joseph Tegbe, has disclosed to a high-powered delegation from the Chinese Embassy that Nigeria’s ambition is to significantly scale up bilateral trade, targeting 350 billion RMB (approximately $50 billion) trade volume by 2030.

Enugu Govt Slashes Land Rates By 60%, Bans Illegal Levies

The Enugu State Government has announced sweeping reforms in the land sector, including the immediate abolition of illegal levies and the streamlining of land-related charges, as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s broader economic transformation agenda.

Defection: Why Kano Dep. Gov Must Resign – Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, has asked the Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, to resign following his decision not to join Governor Abba Yusuf in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ewhrudjakpo Was Exceptional Politician – Jonathan

As tributes flowed in for late Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said Ewhrudjakpo was an exceptional politician who worked diligently in service of the state as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure and later as deputy governor.

Attack On Makinde: You’re Political Liability, PDP Govs Tell Fayose

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, as a political liability to Nigeria.

Makoko Protest: Lagos Assembly Urges Information Commissioner To enlighten Public On Demolitions

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the state government through the Commissioner for Information, to intensify public enlightenment on the ongoing demolition exercises across the state.

Tinubu’s Reforms Restoring Global Community’s Confidence In Nigeria, Says Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the reforms of the administration of President Bola Tinubu were beginning to restore the confidence of the global community in Nigeria.

Fayemi Debunks Report Of Closed-Door Meeting With Kwankwaso

The former Governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has debunked news making rounds that he held a closed-door meeting with former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, at his Abuja residence.

Ogun, World Bank Invest Over N5bn In Women Empowerment – Abiodun

The Ogun State Government and the World Bank Group have jointly invested over ₦5 billion in women-focused empowerment and livelihood initiatives over the past six years, Governor Dapo Abiodun has disclosed.

We’ve Prioritized Education For Character Dev’t, Sustainable Growth – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that his administration has prioritized education in order to lay a foundation for character development, discipline and sustainable growth among the state’s youths.

Zulum Approves Direct Payment Of LG Allocations – Kadafur

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the immediate commencement of direct payment of monthly statutory allocations to the accounts of the state’s 27 Local Government Areas.

Tinubu Condoles Chukwueze Of S’Eagles Over Mother’s Death

President Bola Tinubu has sent his condolences to Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze on the passing of his mother.

