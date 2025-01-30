Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 30

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, January 30, 2025

Zulum Emerges New Telegraph’s Gov Of The Year

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has emerged as the New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year for his outstanding achievements in 2024.

Zulum will be honoured alongside seven other governors…Read more

Fear In Chicago As Trump Intensifies Deportation Effort

Following the deportation move of President Donald Trump, tension has begun to build in some parts of Chicago as ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids push communities into fear and uncertainty.

In Little Village, a predominantly Hispanic neighbourhood…Read more

Lake Chad Govs’ Meeting: Tinubu Calls For Stronger Regional Cooperation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to combat terrorism, insurgency, and other security threats in the Lake Chad Basin region.

President Tinubu, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima at the 5th Meeting…Read more

Tinubu’s Aide Knocks Atiku, PDP Amid BoT Meeting Crisis

Following the commotion which broke out during the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustee (BoT) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has mocked the party over the scuffle.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the PDP Board of Trustees…Read more

JUST-IN: NCAA Suspends Max Air After Kano Incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended commercial airline, Max Air for three months following an incident involving one of the aircraft’s tyre burst at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Tuesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the passenger flight…Read more

Anyanwu, Ude-Okoye Clash As Security Secure PDP Secretariat

Following the heated confrontation between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye over the National Secretary position, security personnel have taken over the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the duo disagreement began…Read more

Leadership Crisis: PDP BoT Begins Closed-Door Meeting

The Board of Trustee (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, commenced an ememrgency meeting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the Acting National Chairman….Read more

Alaafin-Designate, Owoade Dissolves Coronation Committee

Ahead of the coronation billed for April this year in Oyo Town, the Alaafin-elect, His Imperial Royal Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, 1, Iku Baba Yeye, has issued a directive ordering an existing Coronation Committee members to cease action and desist from carrying out any further function of fundraising or meetings without approval from his office.

In a Public Notice dated 28th January 2025, signed…Read more

EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello: Court Adjourns To April 3 As First Witness Testifies

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, on Wednesday, adjourned the trial in the alleged money laundering case against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to 3rd, 24th April, and 6th May 2024.

Justice Maryann Anenih adjourned the case for continuation…Read more

Russia-Ukraine War: Why Putin Is Afraid Of Trump – Zelenskyy

Following the ceasefire move, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday revealed what his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin is scared of.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that United States President Donald…Read more

Shettima Attends Lake Chad Basin Govs’ Forum In Maiduguri

Nigeria Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived at the venue of the 5th Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, Borno State.

This is contained in a press statement issued by Shettima’s…Read more

Sowore Arrives Court For Trial Amid Cybercrime Suit

Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate and human rights activist has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on comments he made on social media, referring to Egbetokun as an illegal Instagram.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sowore will appear…Read more

Russia Ready To Have Peace Talks With Ukraine But… – Putin

On Tuesday, Russian President, Vladimir Putin said his country could hold peace talks with Ukraine, but still ruled out speaking directly with President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he described as an “Illegitimate” leader.

“If Zelensky wants to participate in the negotiations…Read more

Nigeria Deploys E-Border Solution Across 40% Of Borders

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the deployment of an e-border solution covering 40% of the country’s borders as part of efforts to bolster national security.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who disclosed…Read more

Max Air Plane Suffers Tyre Burst At Kano Airport

A Max Air aircraft with the registration number: 5N-MBD late on Tuesday night suffered a tyre burst at the Mal. Aminu International Airport (MAKIA), Kano with 53 passengers onboard.

A source close to the airport confided in our correspondent…Read more

