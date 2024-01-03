Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 3

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Efforts Ongoing To Release Nnamdi Kanu – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has given a ray of hope on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Speaking virtually on the “South East political Roundtable”…Read more

APC Replies PDP, Says Tinubu’s New Year Message Sensitive’

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s comment on President Bola Tinubu’s New Year message, describing it as measured, sensitive, and presidential.

The APC reaction is coming barely 24 hours after the opposition party…Read more

North Central Govs Visit Mutfwang, Donates N100m To Affected Communities

The North-Central States Governor’s Forum on Tuesday visited their counterpart in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang to commiserate with the people of the state on Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas which over 200 people were killed, and many injured.

During their visit to the state, the Governors donated One Hundred Million (₦100,000,000)…Read more

Obi, Utomi Extol Akeredolu’s Vrtues In Death

The Labour Party (LP) standard bearer in the last presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has described the late former Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a dogged fighter and principled leader.

Obi made the remark while paying a condolence visit to the Akeredolu family…Read more

PDP Suspends Party Chairman In Ondo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has suspended its Chairman, Hon Fatai Adams for alleged anti-party activities and conduct likely to bring the party into disrepute.

This suspension of the Party Chairman has worsened…Read more

Plateau Attack Carried Out To Make Tinubu’s Govt Look Stupid – Defence Chief

The Defence Headquarters has characterised the deadly Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State, which resulted in no fewer than 150 deaths, as a calculated attempt to embarrass and undermine the Federal Government effort.

New Telegraph reports that the deadly attack on the two Local Government Areas…Read more

Tinubu Suspends Halima Shehu As NSIPA National Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate suspension and investigation of Ms Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator and CEO of the National Social Investment Program Agency (NSIPA) over alleged financial malfeasance.

With the suspension and investigation into the allegations, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo…Read more

FG To Spend N100bn On School Feeding Programmes In 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that the Federal Government will expend the sum of N100 billion for the school feeding programmes as allocated in the 2024 budget.

New Telegraph had earlier reported in December, that President Tinubu ordered…Read more

Idahosa Assures Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Will Decline In 2024

Nigeria’s inflation rate is expected to slow down in 2024, according to Gabriel Idahosa, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Idahosa who spoke on Monday emphasised that the pricing levels would start…Read more

Pat Utomi: Akeredolu Never Kept Quiet In The Face Of Oppression

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and economic expert, Prof. Pat Utomi, has said the former Governor of Ondo State, late Rotimi Akeredolu, was a dogged fighter who stood for truth.

Speaking on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan…Read more

PDP Voids Purported Suspension Of Ondo Chairman

The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the purported suspension of the Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the party, Mr Fatai Adams is null and void and of no effect.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Arrests Okada Riding Soldier, Motorcyclists For Plying One-Way

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, ordered the arrest of some motorcyclists, including an Army Lance Corporal, who ran into his convoy while riding against traffic along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This was seen in a video shared by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor…Read more

Akeredolu Was A Great Patriot, Nationalist – Pa Adebanjo

The factional leader of Yoruba socio-political organization, ‘Afenifere’, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Tuesday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, described late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a great patriot and great nationalist.

The nonagenarian who led a delegation of the group to the Ibadan residence…Read more

Plateau Killings: Alia Calls For Unity To Fight Terrorism

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, on Tuesday called on the people of Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue and Niger States to unite in the fight against terrorists who are disrupting the peace of the North-Central states.

Governor Alia stated that since the problem of incessant unprovoked attacks…Read more

Nasarawa: Abductors Of Akwanga LG Chairman Demands N50m Ransom

The abductors of the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Council in Nasarawa State, Safiyanu Isah Andaha and his friend, Adamu Umar Tanko, have demanded the sum of N50 million ransom.

A family source who pleaded anonymity revealed that the abductors contacted family…Read more