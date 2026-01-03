Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 3

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, January 3rd, 2026.

We’re Yet To Release Timetable For 2027 General Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned the purported timetable in circulation, said to have been released by it for the 2027 general elections.

INEC, in a statement issued…Read More

BREAKING: Court Fixes January 7 For Malami, Son’s Bail Application

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed Wednesday, January 7 to rule on the bail application filed by the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and two others.

Other accused to be arraigned…Read More

Police Suspend Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

On Thursday, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) announced the suspension of the enforcement of its tinted glass permit policy nationwide.

New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Prosperity Cannot Come By Taxing Poverty – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has criticised Nigeria’s current taxation approach, warning that prosperity cannot be achieved by taxing poverty and calling for a people-centred fiscal system rooted in transparency, fairness, and productivity.

Obi in a statement on Friday…Read More

Tax Reforms: True Leaders Don’t Exploit Their People – Obi

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said true leaders do not exploit their people to enrich themselves and a few cronies.

Instead, according to the…Read More

Wike Is Working To Destroy Not Only Bauchi But Nigerian Democracy – SSG Youth

The Special Adviser on Youth to the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Sale Chiroma, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, of allegedly planning and working to destroy not only Bauchi State but Nigeria’s democratic system.

Chiroma alleged that the…Read More

NNPP Crisis: NWC Dissolves Kano Excos

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria peoples Party (NNPP) has dissolved its state executives in Kano State.

The NNPP National Publicity…Read More

Kebbi Govt. Approves ₦650m For Procurement, Installation Of 15MVA Transformer

The Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has approved the release of ₦650 million for the procurement and installation of a 15MVA power transformer aimed at boosting electricity supply across the state.

The Secretary to the State…Read More

Why I Resigned As Finance Minister – Kemi Adeosun

Former Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Friday, said she resigned from the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2018 to protect the Office of the Minister of Finance.

Speaking on Channels…Read More

Fubara Swears In Five Special Advisers, Demands Results

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in five Special Advisers, urging them to deliver for the administration and the state.

Governor Fubara swore in Eloka…Read More

Nigerians Suffocating Under Corruption, Anti-People Policies – SDP Chair

The Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, has described corruption as the single greatest problem destroying Nigeria, declaring that bad leadership has crippled the nation and robbed citizens of hope, security and prosperity.

Speaking in an interview on…Read More

Obidient Movement Will Remain In ADC, Obi’s Aide Declares

Following the defection of Peter Obi from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Obidient Movement Worldwide has disclosed that the movement will remain within the ADC and abide by the outcome of the party’s presidential primary, even if former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerges as the candidate.

The National Coordinator of the…Read More

Fubara Dumped PDP After Deceiving Us – Ewor

A Factional Caretaker Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Dr Nname Ewor, has stated that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, abandoned the party after deceiving stakeholders into believing that he had struck a deal to protect their interests.

He stated that what Governor…Read More

2027: Alia Deserves 2nd-Term To Accomplish Transformative Agenda – Agbaingya

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other groups continue to endorse Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State for a second term, a chieftain of the party in the state, John Agbaingya, has urged the people to rally around the governor to ensure he sails through his second term.

This is as the APC chieftain…Read More

Omehia, Secondus, Others In Govt. House As Fubara’s Reaffirms Support For Tinubu

Top political leaders in Rivers State, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, ex-national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Secondus, were in Government House, Port Harcourt, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fubara spoke during the…Read More