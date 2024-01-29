Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 29

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, January 29 2024.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Announce Exit From ECOWAS

The West African nations of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have announced their exit from the regional bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has been pressing them to return to democratic rule.

The African nations made the development known in a joint statement issued…Read more

Reps Seek Overhaul Of Security To Tackle Oil Theft, Losses

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft/Losses, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has called for an urgent comprehensive review and overhaul of the county’s surveillance and security measures.

Ado-Doguwa said this in his closing remarks during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff…Read more

AFCON 2023: Akpabio Hails Super Eagles, Charges Players To Conquer Africa

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Sunday applauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for beating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF African Cup of Nations.

Akpabio, in a congratulatory message to the Nigerian team, signed by his Special Adviser on Media…Read more

FG Moves To Digitalise All Services In Public Services

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to digitalise all services in the public service, as part of the measures to connect with global opportunities and ensure effective and excellent service delivery.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications…Read more

Katsina Youths Pass Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Keyamo Over Aviation Sector Reforms

The Katsina Youth Network (KYN) has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo.

In a statement co-signed by its President and Secretary General…Read more

2027: APC Will Retain Power In Nasarawa, Says Balarabe

The immediate past Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has expressed optimism that the All Progressive Congress (APC) would retain power in the state in 2027.

He particularly said that Governor Abdullahi Sule would hand over power…Read more

Qatar Foundation Sets To Execute 8 Projects In Borno Community

A Non-Governmental Organization, Qatar Charity Foundation is to construct 8 projects including a school, orphanage, clinic, shops, staff quarters, sports ground, charity office, and a Juma’at mosque facilitated by the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum,

While laying the foundation for the construction of the projects in the Bolori community…Read more

Agriculture Key To Ending Insecurity -Bago

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has advocated that the only way to address insecurity and ensure sustainable development in the Northern Region is a return to agriculture.

The farmer Governor stated this at the 10th edition of the Annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture…Read more

FG Orders Stoppage Of Work At Eleme Section Of East-West Road

The ongoing rehabilitation work at the Eleme portion of the East-West Road in Rivers State has been ordered to stop immediately by

The Federal Government through the Minister of Works David Umahi has ordered…Read more

I’ve Akeresolu’s Endorsement Before Death – Akinterinwa

Former Commissioner for Finance and governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Wale Akinterinwa has said the former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu endorsed his aspiration before his death.

Akinterinwa who was on assignment at the Federal Capital Territory…Read more

N40trn LGA Allocations: SERAP Threatens Legal Action Against Wike, 36 Governors

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has charged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, alongside the 36 state governors in the country to make public, details of federal allocations meant for local governments in their state and the FCT and the actual disbursement of the allocations to the local governments since the return of democracy in 1999.

SERAP equally tasked them “to promptly invite the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)…Read more

JUST-IN: Police Arrest Kidnapper Who Kills Nabeeha In Abuja

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have announced the arrest of one Bello Mohammed, 28, in Kaduna State over the killing of Nabeeha, daughter of a legal practitioner, Barrister Ariyo in Bwari Abuja.

The Force Headquarters Spokesperson, ACP Olumuyuwa Adejebo…Read more

Otedola Returns To Forbes’ Africa Billionaires List

Nigeria billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has returned to the Forbes African Billionaires list after a seven-year hiatus.

It would be recalled that Otedola had last last week bought a huge shares from Dangote…Read more

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu Applauds Super Eagle After Victory Against Cameroon

Following Nigeria’s victory over Cameroon in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Round of 16, on Saturday night, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday applauded the Super Eagles and rain praises on five players in particular.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Jose Peseiro’s team advanced…Read more

Isreal-Hamas War: Palestinian Ambassador Calls For Ceasefire

The Palestinian Ambassador in Nigeria, Abdullah Mohammed Shawesh, has called for a ceasefire in the Isreal-Hamas war, stressing the killings from the war call for concern, as two women die every hour while children are killed daily.

Speaking during a media round table discourse, held yesterday, Sunday, January 28, in Lagos…Read more