Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 29

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, January 29th, 2026.

Senate To Debate U.S Military Strikes In Closed Session

The Senate, on Wednesday, resolved to consider the December 25 United States of America (USA) airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Sokoto State in a closed session.

NLC, TUC Reject Court Order, Declare FCT Workers’ Strike Ongoing

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have condemned what they described as a “One-sided” ruling of the National Industrial Court in Abuja on the ongoing strike by workers in the Federal Capital Territory, vowing to stand firmly with the workers until their demands were met.

Turkey Will Stand By Nigeria In Fight Against Terrorism – Erdogan

On Tuesday, the Turkish President, Recep Erdogan, reiterated his country’s resolve to support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, expressing readiness to deepen cooperation in military training and intelligence.

Obi Says Constant Grid Collapse Contradicts Tinubu’s Campaign Promise

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, has said that the frequent collapse of the national grid contradicts President Bola Tinubu’s promise made during his 2022 presidential campaign.

Tinubu Move To Raise Appeal Court Judges To 110, Federal High Court 90

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded two bills to the House of Representatives seeking to increase the number of Appeal Court Judges from 70 to 110 and that of the Federal High Court from 70 to 90.

Senate Considers Electoral Matters C’ttee Report On Electoral Bill

The Senate will, on Thursday during plenary session, carry out clause-by-clause consideration of the report of its Committee on Electoral Matters on the recommendations made on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Imo IGR Hits N43bn In 2025 – Official

The Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced it recorded an exponential increase in its revenue collection for the year 2025, as it generated over N43 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2025.

Tinubu’s Economic Reforms On Steady Course, Generating Positive Impacts – Bagudu

Nigeria’s government economic reforms are progressing well and yielding positive outcomes, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, has said.

Shettima: Nigeria Can Be Great If Citizens Learn To Tolerate, Live Peacefully

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said Nigeria has the potential to be one of the greatest countries on earth if its citizens learn to tolerate and live in peace with one another.

FCTA Strike: Wike Sends Strong Message To Workers

Following the National Industrial Court order to end the ongoing strike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned that any worker of the FCT Administration (FCTA) who fails to resume work from Wednesday, January 28, would face disciplinary action.

Oborevwori Swears In Six Judges, Warns Against Erosion Of Public Trust In Judiciary

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday warned that the erosion of public confidence in the judiciary poses a grave threat to peace, law and order, stressing that when citizens lose faith in the justice system, they may resort to self-help, a situation capable of plunging society into chaos and anarchy.

Bandits Attack: Reps Ask NEMA To Provide Relief Materials To Gombe Victims’

The House of Representatives has urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks in communities within the Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Report: Iran Executes Man On Espionage For Israel

On Wednesday, Iran judiary executed a man, simply identified as Hamidreza Sabet Esmaeilipour, apprehended in April 2025 carrying out espionage for the Israeli agency, Mossad.

Anambra LP Guber Candidate, George Moghalu, Resigns Membership

The Labour Party’s governorship candidate in the recently conducted Anambra State election, Mr. George Moghalu, has officially resigned his membership of the party.

Abia Sets Up Industrial Policy C’ttee To Fast-Track Industrialisation

In a strategic move to boost the ease of doing business and create a more conducive environment for residents and prospective investors, the Abia State Government has announced the establishment of a committee to drive the formulation and implementation of a new industrial policy for the state.

