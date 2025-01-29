Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 29

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, January 29, 2025

$360m Ogoni Clean Up: Senate Threatens To Arrest HYPREP Coordinator

The Senate on Tuesday threatened to arrest Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, the Project Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), if he fails to appear before it on Tuesday next week.

The Senate’s Public Accounts Committee issued the threat…Read more

Tinubu Urges Wogu To Exert Efforts In Service To Country At 60

President Bola Tinubu has urged Chief Chukwuemeka Wogu to exert more efforts in service to the country as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

Wogu who is the Chairman-designate of the South-East…Read more

Abbas Decries Delay In Conducting Census, To Meet Tinubu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has decried the delay in the conduct of the national population census in Nigeria, saying it would have established the country’s numerical strength.

Abbas, who expressed his support for an order by President Bola Tinubu…Read more

2027: I’m Not Against Coalition But Power Grabbing – Obi

The former Labour Party (LP)presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, said he was misquoted by many media outlets about his position on coalition, in the interview he granted on Monday.

Obi in a statement shared on his X platform on Tuesday…Read more

Tinubu Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Universal Electricity Access By 2030

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday wrapped up his visit to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he joined other African leaders for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

The two-day event, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre…Read more

APC: Democracy Better Than PDP Years

The National leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the present democratic culture is better than the days of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC, which stated this to counter the disposition…Read more

CDS: Tinubu Has Won War Against Terrorism – Youth Leaders

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, (CONYL), has commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing General Christopher Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), saying that his appointment is yielding results in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The Youth Group made the commendation in a statement…Read more

Business Enterprise, A Step Forward To Eradicating Poverty – Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has described Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as the bedrock of every nation’s economy and steps forward to eradicating poverty, as it constitute 45 per cent of jobs in the country.

Shettima who disclosed this while speaking at the 6th Expanded…Read more

EU, Other Donor Agencies Not Funding Nigeria Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the funding of electoral activities still remains the sovereign responsibility of the Nigerian government.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke on Tuesday…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Pledges To Address Infrastructural Challenges In Riverine Communities

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged to address infrastructural challenges confronting dwellers of riverine communities in Ojo and Oriade Local Government Areas by constructing link bridges to connect them to the mainland.

The governor made this commitment during the commissioning…Read more

BREAKING: Another Fuel Tanker Explodes In Niger

Ten days after a tanker loaded with fuel crashed in Niger State killing no fewer than 100 persons, another tanker carrying 40,000 litres of fuel has crashed and exploded.

Although nobody was killed in the explosion, the driver…Read more

Tunji-Ojo: We Generated N6bn Revenue In 2024

The Ministry of Interior generated a total of 6,034,457,000 from the services it rendered in the year 2024.

A breakdown of the packages showed that N3,220,035,000…Read more

Trump Opens Up On 3rd Term Presidential Bid

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday has again hinted at the possibility of running for a third term in office as President.

Addressing the House Republicans during a meeting…Read more

Fubara Vows Not To Be Power-Drunk As He Turns 50

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed not to be drunk with power or allow the benefits that come with holding a lofty position in government to change him, assuring that he will remain committed to transform the State to meet the dream of Rivers people.

Fubara made this remark at Government House in Port Harcourt…Read more

Presidency Lauds Wike For Changing FCT Landscape

President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi on Tuesday declared that the landscape of Abuja, the nation’s capital is changing due to the determination of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The Presidency commendation is coming a few hours…Read more

