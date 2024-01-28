Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 28

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, January 28 2024.

Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Ademola Lookman scored twice to beat Cameroon 2-0 in the round of 16 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Atalanta forward opened the scoring nine minutes before the break after Victor Osimhen…Read more

AFCON 2023: Obi Calls On S’Eagles To Double Efforts Against Cameroon

The former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has called on the Super Eagles of Nigeria to elevate their performance in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Cameroon.

The economic expert also congratulates the Nigerian team for advancing…Read more

Umahi Breaks Silence, Says N9.3bn Wasn’t Paid Under Him

Contrary to the news making rounds, David Umahi, the Minister of Works has said the disbursement of N9.3 billion to a microfinance bank by the Ministry was not awarded when he assumed office.

Saturday Telegraph reports, recall that Tracka, BudgIT’s service delivery…Read more

Wike To Kidnappers’ Informants, Repent Or Perish

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has once again warned kidnappers’ informants to repent and forsake their evils or die.

The Minister who gave the warning on Saturday at Kuje Area Council…Read more

No Federal Agency Will Be Relocated To Any Part, FG Assures Nigerians

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that no federal agency will be relocated from Abuja to any part of the country.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who disclosed this at the 10th Ahmadu Bello Memorial…Read more

BREAKING: Usman Ododo Sworn In As Kogi Governor

The Governor-elect and winner of the Kogi State’s November 11 governorship election, Alhaji Usman Ododo has been sworn in as the governor of the state.

Saturday Telegraph reported that Ododo took the oath of office at around 2:24 pm…Read more

Ganduje To Kwankwaso: I’ll Be Your Leader Once You Join APC

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that once he defected to the ruling party, he will be his leader.

Ganduje’s comment followed the statement made by the NNPP National Secretary…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Agboola Warns Fubara Against Impeachment

Adeleke Agbola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has claimed the Governor of Rivers State, Siminlalayi Fubara risked impeachment as the sitting Governor of the state.

Agboola who made this remark on Friday, however, called on Governor Fubara…Read more

Kidnapping: Security Structure Collapsed Under Tinubu – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the deteriorating security situation in the country and said this is a confirmation that the security intelligence, command, operation and coordination structure in the country has collapsed under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The party, which was reacting to the abduction of its Lagos chapter Chairman Philip Olabode Aivoji on Friday…Read more

Tinubu Appoints 140 Officials To Assess Ministers, MDAs

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of 140 government officials to track and assess the performance of ministers and heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

A senior official working closely with the Central Delivery Coordination Unit headed…Read more

Why We Return To Fubara’s Cabinet – Rivers Commissioners

Following the swearing in of the Rivers State Commissioners on Friday, the returned commissioners have said they did not signify interest in returning to Governor Siminlalayi Fubara’s cabinet.

It would be recalled that the re-nominated commissioners were officially sworn…Read more

Subsidy: Sanwo-Olu Ends 25% Transport Rebate In Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Friday announced that the 25% discount on transport fares across the Lagos State Public Transport System will end on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) via…Read more

Dangote Breaks Silence On Otedola Acquisition Of Dangote Cement

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has said that his friend and billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, is welcome to take over Dangote Cement.

Dangote stated this on Friday at the Dangote Cement customers appreciation…Read more

Gombe LG Officials, Traffickers Connive To Sell Baby For N400,000

Mrs Tina Raphael, a 60-year-old woman from Anambra State has been arrested by the Gombe State Police Command over her involvement in a case of suspected child trafficking.

In an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Raphael said she adopted the baby…Read more

Biden To Meet Scholz At White House Feb. 9

President Joe Biden will on February 9 meet with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz in Washington in a bid to rally support for additional assistance for Ukraine.

According to the White House on Saturday, the two leaders will use their White House…Read more