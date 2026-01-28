Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 28

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

Dangote Increases Fuel Price By N100 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals on Tuesday increased the fuel gantry or ex-depot price from ₦699 to ₦799 per litre.

National Grid Collapses For Second Time In 2026

The national electricity grid collapsed on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, marking the second major outage of the year.

DHQ Moves To Arraign Alleged Coup Plotters

Following the ongoing investigation into alleged misconduct by some military officers, which uncovered claims of a plot to overthrow the government, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday said personnel indicted will be arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel.

JUST-IN: Court Orders FCT Workers To Suspend Strike

On Tuesday, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in Abuja granted an interlocutory injunction filed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration, compelling workers under the Joint Union Action Committee to suspend their ongoing strike.

Kwankwaso Feel Betrayed By Gov Yusuf’s Defection – NNPP Spokesperson

Following the defection of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described the move as an act of betrayal of the party and its leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tinubu’s Türkiye Trip Strategic Engagement – Bwala

President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Türkiye has been described as a carefully planned diplomatic engagement of strategic importance, countering claims that it is merely a routine foreign trip.

Tinubu Requests Senate To Pass 24 Health Sector Bills

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Senate to consider and pass 24 health sector bills in line with Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Akpabio Seeks Renew Efforts As Senate Resumes Plenary

On Tuesday, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, called on members of the 10th National Assembly to intensify legislative efforts as plenary sessions resume for the year 2026.

Osun APC LG Chairmen’s Tenure Lapsed In 2025, Cannot Be Extended, Adeleke Insists

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reiterated that the tenure of local government chairmen elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) lapsed on October 22, 2025, and cannot be extended under the constitution or Supreme Court precedents.

FCT Workers’ Strike: We Went To Court Because Politicians Hijacked It – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said the FCT Administration was compelled to approach the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) because the ongoing strike by FCT workers had been hijacked by politicians.

Tinubu Hails Mutfwang’s ‘Progressive Homecoming’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda on Tuesday formally presented the party’s flag and broom to Plateau State Governor, Barrister Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, marking his entry into the ruling party and signaling a major political realignment in Nigeria’s North-Central zone.

Tinubu: Most Christian-Friendly President Of Nigeria – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the administration of President Bola Tinubu as the most Christian-friendly government in Nigeria’s history.

Atiku’s Son, Abba Atiku, Declares Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing confidence in the administration’s economic reforms.

Go Tough On Criminals, Oborevwori Charges New Commissioner Of Police

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute any individual found in possession of firearms or attempting to disrupt peace in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Borno Acting Gov Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill Of N892.45bn Into Law

The Borno State Acting Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, on Tuesday signed into law the 2026 Appropriation Bill passed by the Borno State House of Assembly, setting the fiscal framework for the state.

