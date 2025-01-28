Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 28

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Confusion As PDP NWC Disowns Purported Meeting With S’East Stakeholders

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Working (NWC) disagreed over the proposed meeting with South East zonal stakeholders.

The party in a statement issued by National Director of Publicity…

Fubara Pledges To Rehabilitate Rivers Fire Service After 12 Years Abandonment

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his readiness to rehabilitate the State-owned Fire Service Stations after they had been abandoned for 12 years.

He said that the state fire service had been left in limbo…

CBN Waives Non-Refundable Licence Renewal Fee For BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, announced that it has approved the waiver of the 2025 licence renewal fee for existing Bureaux De Change (BDCs).

In a circular posted on its website, the apex bank said that the decision…

Unity, Only Formula For National Progress – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that unity remains the only formula that works for national progress, urging Nigerian leaders to draw lessons from the natural confluence of River Niger and River Benue in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The President specifically said the confluence of the two rivers…

NASS Clerk’s Appointment Must Be Merit-Based, Transparent – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has disclosed the sponsorship of bills seeking to amend the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) Act to ensure merit and transparency in the appointment of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

He disclosed this when the 5th Commission of the National Assembly…

PDP Tackles NWC Over Letter To S’Court

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Support & Advocacy Coalition has said the letter written to the Supreme Court by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) rejecting the appointment of Dr. J. Y. Musa (SAN), to represent the party in the case before the apex court, was in bad taste.

PDP National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum…

NEITI, EFCC Move To Recover Over $6bn Owed FG By Oil Coys

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Monday disclosed it is working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover about $6 billion and another N66 billion owed by some stakeholders in the oil sector.

NEITI's Executive Secretary, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji disclosed…

Peter Obi: Why I’m Interested In Coalition Ahead Of 2027

The 2023 Presidential candidate Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Monday said his interest in forming a formidable coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections is driven by a burning desire for a better country and citizenry.

The former Anambra State Governor, who made this assertion…

You Left APC Three Years Ago, quitting Now Ineffective’, APC Slams Aregbesola’s Supporters

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the group loyal Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for announcing their resignation from the party, which they allegedly left three years ago.

The APC described the decision of the members of the group…

Akpabio Woos Swiss Investors For Massive Mutual Economic Growth

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, called for unity and cooperation between Nigeria and Switzerland, emphasizing the potential for a strong partnership between the two nations.

Akpabio who made this call while speaking during a courtesy…

