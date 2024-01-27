Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 27

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, January 27 2024.

Chief Of Air Staff Assures Of End To Banditry, Kidnapping, Others In Nasarawa

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has expressed the determination and commitment of the Nigerian Air Force and other security agencies in the country to end the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling prevailing in Nasarawa State, North-Central and Nigeria at large.

He stated this when he paid a courtesy call to the Nasarawa State Governor

JUST-IN: ‘I Remain Ogun Speaker’ – Oluomo

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Friday, broke his silence, insisting that he remained the Speaker of the State Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that Oluomo's comment is coming three days

NNPP Slams Ganduje For Wooing Kano Gov To Join APC

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje for wooing the Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to join the APC.

The NNPP described the call of the National Chairman as desperation

JUST-IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ibadan

A strange fire gutted the Ibadan South East Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State on Friday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Dr Adeniran Rahmon Tella

Tinubu Committed To Renewed Nigeria – Minister, Gov.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi and the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia have said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to a renewed Nigeria.

The duo stated this while inspecting roads approved for reconstruction

Lagos PDP Urges FG To Ensure Swift Release Of Chairman, Aivoji

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies and the Federal Government to intervene and secure the release of its Chairman, Mr. Philip Aivoji.

Aivoji was abducted on Thursday, January 25, around 6 pm on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Rape: Lagos-Based Bishop Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, has sentenced the Founder of iReign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels, to life imprisonment for “raping a church member”.

The judge equally sentenced the bishop to 3 Years Imprisonment

Edo 2024: South LGs PDP Endorse Ighodalo As Sole Aspirant

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Uhumwode, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas of Edo State have endorsed Dr Asue Ighodalo as their consensus aspirant for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

The unanimous endorsement was disclosed during Ighodalo's visits

Fubara To Returnee Commissioners: I’ve Nothing Against You

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that he has nothing against nine commissioners who resigned from his cabinet in the heat of the political crisis that rocked the state, urging them to stand for justice.

The governor, who stated this on Friday shortly after swearing in the nine commissioners

Rivers Crisis: Wike Not Ready For Peace – Edwin Clark

Elder statesman and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has claimed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike is not ready for peace in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

Clark, the former Federal Commissioner for Information in a statement issued on Thursday

Lagos Govt To Commence Forth Mainland Bridge April

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State on Thursday revealed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the 4th Mainland Bridge will be done between March and April this year.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the town hall meeting for the Lagos West Senatorial District

Plateau Killings: Atiku Reacts To Fresh Mangu Attack

The former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has strongly condemned the fresh killings in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that no fewer than 30 persons

CBN/FAAN: Katsina Elders Warn Tinubu Over Losing North Backing

Following the plan to relocate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to Lagos State, the Katsina State Elders Forum has warned President Bola Tinubu against the move, saying the president may lose the Northern backing.

The Katsina State Elders who faulted the development asked President Tinubu

Why Regular Politicians Will Never Tell Tinubu Truth – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has revealed why he will never remain silent in telling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the truth over the true reflection of Nigeria’s problems.

Aare Adams said he has taken it upon himself as one of the opinion leaders

Adelami Breaks Silence On His Appointment As Ondo Deputy Gov

The newly-appointed Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olayide Adelami, on Friday, said his nomination was divinely ordered as he never lobbied for the position.

Adelami who spoke during a visit to traditional rulers in his hometown of Owo