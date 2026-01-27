Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 27

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.

Dangote Refinery Reaffirms Market Stability, Assures Nationwide Supply

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reaffirmed its commitment to market stability and uninterrupted nationwide supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

During the recent festive period,…

2027: APC Gives Gov Yusuf Automatic Ticket As Aspirants Relinquish Contests

The former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has told Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf that all those aspiring for the gubernatorial seat have agreed to forfeit their aspirations to him.

He said while receiving the Governor…

Tinubu Arrives In Turkey On State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Ankara, the capital of the Republic of Turkiye, on a State Visit, New Telegraph reports.

According to his spokesman, Bayo…

Alleged Forgery: AGF Takes Over Ozekhome’s Case

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Monday, took over the prosecution of the criminal case instituted against Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported…

2027: APC Speaks On Alleged Plot To Replace Shettima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports suggesting a possible replacement of Vice President Kashim Shettima as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate ahead of the 2027 General Elections, describing the claims as false and baseless.

In a press statement issued on…

Constitution Review, 2026 Budget, Insecurity, Others Top Senate’s Agenda

As the National Assembly warms up to resume plenary on Tuesday, January 27, after a seven-week Christmas and New Year recess, the Senate is also getting set to face its priority legislative activities frontally.

New Telegraph gathered that…

Adeleke Demands Immediate Release Of ₦130bn LG Fund

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has demanded the immediate release of over ₦130 billion in statutory allocations allegedly withheld from the state’s local governments, warning that the continued blockade is crippling grassroots governance and inflicting hardship on workers and residents.

In a statewide broadcast on Monday…

2027: I Don’t Know My Successor, Zulum Tells APC Stakeholders

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has said that he does not know who will succeed him after the expiration of his tenure in May 2027.

Governor Zulum, who made this…

Opposition Reps Raise Alarm Over Non-Implementation Of 2025 Budget

The opposition caucus in the House of Representatives has raised serious concerns over the alleged failure of the Federal Government to implement the 2025 Appropriation Act.

The caucus warned that the…

Rivers Crisis: Investigate, Prosecute Wike, CNPP, CNCSOs Tell Tinubu

At a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organizations (CNCSOs) have asked President Bola Tinubu to investigate and possibly prosecute the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesome Wike, over the political crisis and allegations of financial control in Rivers State.

The two groups said the crisis in…

Obi Urges Nigerian Youths To Dive Into Farming, Donates N30M To Varsity

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has donated ₦30 million to Dominican University Ibadan (Samonda Campus), while challenging Nigerian students to take full ownership of their destiny.

Arriving unannounced at the…

Tinubu’s State Visit: Tuggar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Talks

On Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar hold a high-level discussion with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Ankara, Türkiye, ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s forthcoming state visit to the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the…

Oyo@50: Commitment, Residence, Unity Have Defined Our Journey – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described the 50-year celebration of the state as more than a ceremonial celebration, but a story of commitment, resilience and unity.

Governor Makinde stated this on…

APC Delta Mandate Hails Oborevwori For Uniting, Strengthening Party

The APC Delta Mandate has praised the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for his inclusive and unifying leadership, describing it as a major factor in strengthening the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state.

The group gave the commendation…

Two APC Factions Launch E-Registration Exercise In Benue

The internal crisis brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State is fast assuming a disastrous dimension as the two factions have launched a parallel e-registration process.

But political analysts regret that…