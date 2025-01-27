Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 27

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, January 27, 2025

Orji Kalu Mourns Victims Of Tanker Explosion, Condoles With Enugu Govt

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North Senatorial District, is saddened by the tragic fuel tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Ugwu Oyeama, Enugu State.

The unfortunate incident took place along the Ugwu-Onyeama…Read more

Wike, Bala Mohammed Trade Words Over PDP Leadership Crisis

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resign from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities and loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mohammed who made this call on Saturday…Read more

Tinubu Departs Abuja To Attend Africa Energy Summit In Tanzania

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit 2025.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Tinubu’s flight…Read more

EU Commends Zulum’s Post-Insurgency Recovery Efforts

The European Union (EU) has commended Governor Babagana Zulum’s post-insurgency recovery efforts, citing the Muna Vocational Training Institute, which trains youth, particularly those affected by the over one-decade-long Boko Haram insurgency.

The Head of the European Union (EU) mission to Borno…Read more

I’m Desperate To See Nigeria Work – Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said he is desperate to see Nigeria work regardless he is the President or not.

The two-term Governor of Anambra made this remark…Read more

Ogun Govt Regenerates Science Laboratories In Secondary Schools

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed plans by his Government to undertake a science laboratory intervention and build smart classrooms in secondary schools across the state.

Speaking in Iperu Remo, as Special Guest of Honour during…Read more

Tinubu Directs Traffic Agencies To Curb Tankers Explosions

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday directed all traffic agencies in the country to curb petroleum tanker explosions nationwide.

This came as he condoled with the government and the people of Enugu…Read more

Kalu Mourns Victims Of Enugu Tanker Explosion, Condoles Govt

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has expressed deep sadness over the fuel tanker explosion, which caused the death of several people, with many also injured in Enugu State.

The horrific incident occurred on Saturday, on 9th Mile 82 Division…Read more

Shettima, Gbajabiamila, Zulum Attend Wedding Ceremonies In Kebbi

Vice President Kashim Shettima has joined notable political and traditional leaders in Kebbi State to witness the wedding Fatiha of two couples: Zahraddeen Faruku and Sadiya Bello Kaoje, as well as Hussaini Adamu Hussaini and Yusura Bala Bawa.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the ceremonies which were held in Birnin Kebbi…Read more

Zuru Emirate Remains Indebted To Gov Idris – Kebbi Speaker

Communities in Zuru Emirate have expressed their appreciation for the visionary leadership and consistent efforts of Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, in addressing the state’s infrastructural deficit.

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly…Read more

Trump Orders Resumption Of 2,000-Pound Bombs To Israel

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has instructed the military to release a hold imposed by former President, Joe Biden on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

President Trump gave the directive on Saturday, January 25 in a statement…Read more

Peter Obi Decries Rising Fuel Tanker Explosions

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has expressed grave concern over the alarming frequency of fuel tanker explosions in Nigeria, following another tragic incident in Enugu State that claimed 15 lives.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Enugu’s explosion, which occurred exactly…Read more

Obi Decries More Yahoo Boys In Tinubu Govt Than Outside

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, condemned the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu for harbouring more corrupt officials, whom he described as “Yahoo people,” than those outside the government.

the former Anambra State Governor who spoke on Saturday while delivering…Read more

Fubara Visits Bala Mohammed Amid Clash With Wike

Amid the ongoing rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Saturday, paid a courtesy visit to the governor who doubles as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Speaking during his visit to the Government House in Bauchi, Governor Fubara…Read more

Caution Obasa Against Inciting Comments, Activist Tells APC

A civil and political rights activist, Dr Wale Ajewunmi, has warned former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to abstain from making comments and actions that can cause unrest in the State.

He also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to caution…Read more

