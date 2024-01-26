Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, January 26 2024.

Plateau Killings: Reps To Meet With Tinubu, Plan Summit

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, will on Tuesday meet with President Bola Tinubu alongside other honourable in the lower chamber of the National Assembly to find measures to secure the lives and property of people living in Plateau State.

This is just as the Speaker condemned the recurring attacks in the North Central state…Read more

Join APC Now To Strengthen Kano, Ganduje Tells Gov Abba

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje has called on the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as well as other political parties in the state to come and join the APC to make the state a one-party state.

Ganduje addressed newsmen after emerging from a meeting with the stalwarts…Read more

Obi To Tinubu: You Can’t Embark On Private Visit, You’re Public Asset

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s private visit to France and said he can’t embark on a public-funded private visit as Nigerian President.

Obi on his X platform, also decried the dilapidation of the elevator at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja…Read more

Tinubu’s Policies Fuelling Poverty, Unemployment, Suicide – Ajaero

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has said Nigerians were the greatest losers of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, as his policies have seen the increase in hunger, poverty, unemployment, depression, and suicide.

While speaking at the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme, “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers”…Read more

You’re Trailblazing, Motivational Leader, Adeleke Tells Makinde

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has described the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as a trailblazer and a motivational leader whose performances have been encouraging the other South West governors.

The Governor gave the commendation during the commissioning…Read more

Impeachment: ‘Ogun Lawmakers Have Right To Choose Their Leader’ – Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has reacted to the impeachment of Olakunle Oluomo as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

The Governor agreed with the decision of the Assembly…Read more

Gas Pipeline: FG, Morocco In Talks To Expedite Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd) has said that the Federal Government has intensified discussions with the Kingdom of Morocco in a bid to fast-track the process of achieving the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi O. Soneye…Read more

My Supreme Court Victory Has Ended Distractions – Fubara

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that his triumph at the Supreme Court has ended the legal battles that added to the distractions his administration grappled with in the last eight months.

Fubara, who addressed newsmen shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed…Read more

Rivers Guber: S’Court Upholds Fubara’s Election

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the election of Siminalayi Fubara as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

New Telegraph recalls that following the announcement of Fubara…Read more

Assembly Confirms Adelami As Ondo Deputy Governor

Barely 24 hours after his name was submitted for screening, the Ondo State House of Assembly confirmed Dr Olayide Owolabi Adelami as the new Deputy Governor of the State.

New Telegraph recalls that the position of the Deputy Governor…Read more

AFCON 2023: Tinubu Charges Super Eagles To Do Better In Final Stages

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Super Eagles to go all out and do better in the final stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Cote d’Ivoire.

President Tinubu passed this message through the Minister of Sports…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Fubara’s Loyalists Face Terrorism Charges Thursday

Some loyalists of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara are set to face terrorism charges for alleged vandalism and burning down of the State House of Assembly last year.

The accused individuals to be arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja…Read more

FCT Strike: Wike Reveals Agreement With School Teachers

Following the ongoing industrial action by the primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister has said he had an arrangement with the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Abuja chapter.

According to the FCT Minister, after the meeting with Area Council Chairmen…Read more

Lower Expectations For Tinubu, Buhari’s Aide Urges Nigerians

Garba Shehu, the former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity has urged Nigerians to lower their expectations for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other presidents to come.

Garba Shehu made the plea on Thursday while speaking at the 21st Trust Dialogue…Read more

NLC President Hits FG On Economic Policies, Says They’re Self-Serving

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajero on Thursday hit hard on various economic policies of the Federal Government, describing them as inflicting punishment on the masses and rewarding government officials.

Specifically, Ajero, who spoke in Abuja as a member of panellists…Read more