Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 26

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, January 26, 2025

Caution Obasa Against Inciting Comments, Activist Tells APC

A civil and political rights activist, Dr Wale Ajewunmi, has warned former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to abstain from making comments and actions that can cause unrest in the State.

He also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Trump Announces Suspension Of PEPFAR Funding

The United States government under the leadership of President Donald Trump, on Saturday, suspended funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), sparking global concerns about the future of HIV/AIDS initiatives.

Since its inception in 2003, PEPFAR has invested over $85 billion

Lagos Assembly Replies Obasa, Says We Stand By Our Decision

Lagos State House of Assembly on Saturday responded to the comment made by the immediate past Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, that his removal was unconstitutional.

The House in a statement signed by Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode

JUST-IN: Tanker Explosion Claims 15 Lives In Enugu

No fewer than fifteen individuals including children lost their lives in the tragic petroleum tanker explosion at the Ugwu Onyeama axis of the Enugu -Onitsha highway, Enugu State.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident, which occurred

Millions Defy ‘False’ Security Alerts, Attends Sanusi’s Annual Maulud

The ancient city of Kano witnessed millions of influx of Tijjaniya Sect Faithfuls for the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II National Annual Maulud, defying the earlier Security Alerts raised by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Tijjaniya Sect Faithfuls who are called Muhammadawa

Lagos Tops List Of Highest VAT Contributors With ₦2.75trn

New research has revealed that Lagos State tops the list of the highest contributors to Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue in 2024, generating a staggering sum of ₦2.75 trillion.

A Nigerian think tank dedicated to addressing national challenges

Tinubu Departs Abuja To Attend Energy Summit In Tanzania

President Bola Tinubu will on Sunday depart Abuja for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to participate in the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit billed to hold from Monday, January 27-28, 2025.

Saturday Telegraph reports that the Summit, hosted by the government

Makinde Pays ₦80,000 Minimum Wage For Oyo Workers

The Oyo State Government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde has disbursed the sum of ₦12 billion to state workers in fulfilment to the implementation of the ₦80,000 minimum wage effective January 1, 2025.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation

Osinbajo Pays Tribute To Late Reps Member, Onanuga

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed profound grief over the passing of Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, popularly known as “Ijaya,” who served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives.

Osinbajo, accompanied by Hon. Gabriel Saleh Zock

Shettima Arrives Kebbi, Inspects New State Secretariat

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived in Kebbi State to inspect the newly-built State Secretariat along Bye-Pass, Kawara.

Upon arrival, the Vice President was received by the Governor of Kebbi State

Obasa Faults Impeachment, Cites Constitutional Breach

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has broken his silence regarding his removal, faulting the process as unconstitutional.

Speaking on Saturday to a large crowd of supporters

Obasa’s Supporters Rally At His Lodge For Heroic Welcome

Supporters of the recently impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Saturday, gathered in large numbers at the Speaker’s Lodge on Joel Ogunnaike Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

The demonstrators, donning pro-Obasa vests and caps, reportedly

Israeli Drone Attack Kills Two In West Bank Operation

Amid the settlement fire a ceasefire in the ongoing war, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle near the West Bank town of Qabatiya killed two people.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Friday's drone attack

Trump Dismisses Inspectors General Across US Agencies

In a swift move on Friday, January 24, the United States President, Donald Trump dismissed the Inspectors General from more than a dozen federal agencies, including the Departments of Defense, State, Energy, Interior, Veterans Affairs, Housing and Urban Development, and Transportation.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development

NLIST Upgrades Sokoto Office To Regional Centre, Gov Aliyu Pledges Support

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged his administration’s support for the newly upgraded Sokoto Office of the Nigeria Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NLIST).

The Governor commended the Director-General of NLIST

