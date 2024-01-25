Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News January 25

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, January 25 2024.

PDP To Akpabio: Leave A’Ibom Alone, Clear Yourself Of Corrupt Allegations

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, to clear himself of the allegations that his office engaged in sharp practices including budget padding and diversion of public funds.

The party, which was reacting to the statement credited to Akpabio

JUST-IN: 34 Killed, 11 Houses Razed In Fresh Plateau Attack

Some suspected bandits on Wednesday killed 34 persons mostly women and children in Kwahaslalek village and other communities in Halle Ward of Mangu Local government of Plateau State despite the 224-hour curfew imposed by the State government.

The National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association

CBN Boss Speaks On Reduction In Fuel Prices

Olayemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday hinted at a drastic fall in the pump price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol or fuel.

Cardoso who spoke during the launch of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) 2024

Relocate NNPCL, NIMASA To Niger Delta, APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu Yekini Nabena, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress has pleaded withto relocate the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to the Niger Delta.

Nabena's call is coming a few days after the announcement of the relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

Oyetola Seeks Improved Economic Ties With Indian Govt

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday in Abuja, stressed the need for Nigeria to go into stronger economic collaborations with the Government of India.

Oyetola who spoke at the India Trade Mission to Nigeria/Nigeria- India Business Forum

Wike To Traditional Rulers: Go Home, Profile Local Vigilante Groups

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday charged traditional rulers from the 17 chiefdoms of FCT to return to their various domains and profile all members of the vigilante groups.

Wike stated this when he met with the Traditional and political leaders

Why Buhari Refused To Release His WASC Result – Adesina

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has revealed why his former principal refused to release his WAEC results during the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections.

Buhari was quoted in Chapter 5 of a book titled, Working with Buhari–Reflections of Special Adviser, Media & Publicity (2015–2023)

JUST-IN: Aiyedatiwa Nominates Deputy To Ondo Assembly

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Wednesday nominated a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami as the Deputy Governor of the State.

New Telegraph reports that this development is coming barely a month after the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

JUST-IN: Tinubu Leaves For France

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday jetted out of Nigeria to France for a private visit, New Telegraph reports.

This was contained in a terse statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale

Eradiri Hails Tinubu For Approving Relocation Of CBN/FAAN To Lagos

Udengs Eradiri, a former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for approving the relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos State.

This was as also appealed to President Tinubu to also order the relocation of some critical oil-related agencies to the Niger Delta

FG Eyes Taxes, IGR To Grow Economy

The Federal Government has reiterated its strong preference for growing the economy with Internally Generated Revenue ( IGR) and taxes rather than excessive external borrowings.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja

Blinken Praises Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

Antony Blinken, the United States (US) Secretary of State has lauded some of the bold economic reforms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying Nigeria offers real opportunities for investors.

Blinken who met with President Tinubu on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja noted that investment opportunities

Aiyedatiwa Dissolves State Exco, Sack Akeredolu’s Aides

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has dissolved the State Executive Council inherited from his predecessor, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan also relieved all the Senior Assistants and Senior Special Assistants inherited from Akeredolu of their appointments

EFCC Arraigns Ex-Anambra Gov, Obiano Under Tight Security

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano into Court Room 5 of the Federal High Court in Abuja under heavy security.

Obiano who dressed in a Navy Blue suit with a back cap to match was escorted into the courtroom by more than ten EFCC operatives

Full Text: What Tinubu Discuss With Chevron Delegation

The details of what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu discussed with the delegation of Chevron Corporation Limited have emerged.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu met with the delegation led by President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, Clay Neff, at the State House in Abuja